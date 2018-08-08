Astronaut Shows Europe Devastated by Intense Drought and Wildfires (PHOTO)

German astronaut Alexander Gerst took a shocking photo of Europe after the deadly drought season, in order to show the severity of the disasters.
From the International Space Station Gerst could see dried-out parts of central and western Europe. According to the astronaut, Portugal looked like "a mixture of dust, sand, and smoke."
Just had a chance to take my first photos of dried-out Central Europe and Germany since a few weeks, and was shocked. What should have been green, is now all brown. Never seen it like this before. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/o2XoddPdrM— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 6, 2018
Over the summer, major wildfires have ravaged Greece, claiming the lives of at least 50 people. At the same time, massive fires have hit Spain, Portugal, and Sweden.
Hier zum Vergleich ein paar Fotos von 2014. Krasser Unterschied, mit bloßem Auge aus dem Weltraum sichtbar…— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 8, 2018
Here for comparison a few photos from 2014, big difference, visible from space with the naked eye… pic.twitter.com/obFZQb5VC1
