Register
13:03 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vertebrae of a prehistoric whale

    Danish Kids Dig Up Fragments of Unique Prehistoric Whale (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Gram Lergrav - Palæontologi, Museum Sønderjylland/facebook
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The intricately-shaped bones dug up by Danish siblings aged 8 and 12 turned out to be vertebrae from a primeval whale expected to shed more light on the life of ancient sea mammals.

    A family of amateur archaeologists from Randers, digging up clay in Gram Lergrav in south Jutland has discovered fossilized remains of a toothed whale that lived 10 million years ago, Danish Radio reported.

    With a little help from their dad, 12-year-old Mathilde Preisler and 8-year-old Mathias Olesen unearthed six fossilized whale vertebrae.

    "After two to three digs, one bone appeared, and we saw that there were more to follow," Michael Olesen, the father of the two children.

    Millions of years ago, large parts of Jutland were covered by water. As the mountains of what later became some of Europe's flattest gradually eroded, the clay sank below sea level resting on dead sea animals, Erik Skovbjerg Rasmussen of the National Geological Survey for Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) explained. The Gram Lergrav clay area thus formed part of the seabed and is around 100 meters below sea level. Today, it is a popular attraction with a high chance of finding lesser prehistoric fossils, such as snails, crabs and mussels.

    READ MORE: Beginners' Luck: Amateurs Dig Up Viking King's 1,000-Year-Old Jewelry

    Gram Lergrav is owned by the South Jutland Museum which has currently cordoned off the area to fully excavate the trophy. South Jutland Museum conservator Trine Sørensen has called the vertebrae "the find of the decade."

    "Finds involving this many bones collected are rare. We made two whale-related finds earlier this year, but those were disjointed vertebrae. So this one is much more valuable in terms of scientific research," Sørensen said.

    According to her, it was a small toothed whale related to both sea and river dolphins.

    "We can now investigate how the toothed whales moved, how they can found food and how they are related to their peers. Now we are gathering older fossils, so hopefully we can say much more about the subject," Trine Sørensen stressed.

    As a reward for their feat, the Randers family has been granted an entrance pass to Gram Lergrav for life.

    "We will come down here and make more exciting finds," the children's mother Christine Værnholt Preisler assured.

    READ MORE: Urban Legend: Norwegian Retiree Digs Up Old Boat From Norse Saga

    Related:

    Danish Archeologists Dig Up Disappeared Medieval Village
    Beginners' Luck: Amateurs Dig Up Viking King's 1,000-Year-Old Jewelry
    Urban Legend: Norwegian Retiree Digs Up Old Boat From Norse Saga
    Tags:
    prehistoric, whales, archeology, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse