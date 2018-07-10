Monster Crocodile Weighing 600kg Caught in Australia After 8-Year Hunt (PHOTO)

On Tuesday, Australian officials announced that their eight-year search for a monster saltwater crocodile had finally ended in the Katherine River, which flows through its namesake, the popular Australian tourist town of Katherine.

According to authorities, the 4.6-meter giant, which was first spotted in 2010 and is estimated to be around 60 years old, was found caught in a trap installed by officials from the Parks and Wildlife Commission of the Northern Territory.

© AP Photo/ NT Department of Tourism and Culture Monster saltwater crocodile captured in Australia

"We've called it a lot of things over the years because it's been so hard to catch," senior wildlife officer John Burke recently told broadcaster ABC.

"It is a bit of a thrill, but you've also got to admire the size of the animal and how old it is. You've got to have a bit of respect for it," Burke added.

The ancient reptile, which weighs a hefty 600 kilograms, is the largest saltwater crocodile to be removed from the Katherine River area, Northern Territory wildlife operations chief Tracey Duldig said in a recent statement.

The animal was sedated by wildlife rangers and transported to a nearby crocodile farm, where it will live far away from the local human population.

According to NDTV, wildlife rangers capture around 250 "problem crocodiles" annually. Saltwater crocodiles in particular, one of many varieties in Australia, are prevalent in the country's tropical north and kill an average of two people every year.

Last year, an elderly women north of Cairns in Queensland was eaten alive by a crocodile after she wandered off by herself from a residential care facility.

The saltwater crocodile is the world's largest riparian predator, and can reach lengths of up to 6.5 meters and weigh over a metric ton, Oceana.org reported.