Evacuation Recommended to Over 55,000 Japanese Due to Approaching Typhoon Maria

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The residents of the Japanese city of Miyakojima in Okinawa Prefecture, whose number totals over 55,000 people, received on Tuesday recommendations on evacuation in connection to oncoming typhoon Maria.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported about the typhoon's approaching the country's southern Sakishima Islands. The pressure in the eye of the typhoon is 935 hectopascal, while the wind speed is 50 meters per second (164 feet per second).

The meteorologists have called on the country's citizens to take security measures in advance, stay away from the sea and stay off the streets for all non-essential activity.

Last week, Japan was hit by heavy rainfall which provoked deadly flooding and landslides that claimed lives of over 110 people as of Tuesday. Nearly 80 people still remain missing in the country.