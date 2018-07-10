Evacuation Recommended to Over 55,000 Japanese Due to Approaching Typhoon Maria

Earlier on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported about the typhoon's approaching the country's southern Sakishima Islands. The pressure in the eye of the typhoon is 935 hectopascal, while the wind speed is 50 meters per second (164 feet per second).
Last week, Japan was hit by heavy rainfall which provoked deadly flooding and landslides that claimed lives of over 110 people as of Tuesday. Nearly 80 people still remain missing in the country.
