Huge Wildfire Approaches Manchester, Army on Standby (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to the Greater Manchester Police, the flames have led to the mass evacuation of 34 homes so far, as strong winds strengthened the fire, making it spread closer to the residential areas.

On Wednesday British firefighters had to struggle against a major Saddleworth Moor wildfire near the Northern English city of Manchester. Despite the fact that no injuries were reported, the mayor of the Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told reporters he had requested for help from the military on the issue.

​According to the reports, black smoke darkened the sky around the city.

​People are sharing the photos of the raging flames and heavy smoke.

