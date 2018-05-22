Drain the Swamp? Sinkhole Opens on White House Lawn Near Briefing Room (PHOTOS)

This past weekend, a sinkhole developed on the White House’s North Lawn.

Voice of America's Steve Herman and Breitbart's Charlie Spiering both shared photos of the sinkhole that opened up — rather ominously — right outside the entrance to the briefing room early Tuesday.

"It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday. It's more than a foot long right now," Herman told the Quartz.

The sinkhole may have been formed after Washington, DC, experienced substantial rainfall last week, although officials haven't disclosed a cause.

Generally, sinkholes can be caused either by extreme weather or human activity.

"Washington, DC, received measurable rain eight consecutive days through Saturday," said weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce Tuesday. "The total for that period of time was 6.14 inches, which is more than 2 inches greater than the average rainfall for the entire month."

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Times tweeted photos showing that a board has been placed over the sinkhole.

Last year, a new water main resulted in a sinkhole developing in front of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Quartz reported.