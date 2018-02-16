See the Monsterberg: First Video of Earth’s Biggest Iceberg Released

British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has released the first video of A68, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded, which broke away from Antarctica last ye

What do you picture when you hear "an iceberg?" Probably a huge chunk of ice the size of a ship, right? Well, how about an iceberg the size of London? How about an iceberg four times the size of London?

That's right: in July 2017, a block of ice that dwarfs the city of London broke off Antarctica. The monstrous iceberg has a surface area of 5,800 square kilometres (London is only 1,572 sq km) and weighs 1 trillion tons — a veritable floating island.

This is actually enough ice to cover the entire United States in a 4.6-inch-thick skating rink, according to Climate Central.

While some were fast to say this huge iceberg is a result of human-induced climate change, many scientists remain hesitant about making a direct connection.

For those already seeking refuge in the mountains, fear not: A68 has only added 0.58 mm to the global sea level and it's already floating, which means it can melt all it wants — the sea level won't change any further because of it.

However, if A68's bigger Antarctic counterparts decide to go floating — well, that's another story.