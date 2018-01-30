Register
16:59 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cows

    Bovine Blessing: Denmark's 'Sperm Solution' to Greenhouse Effect

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When it comes to cattle, belching is no laughing matter, as cow burps emit huge amounts of methane - one of the most important causes of the greenhouse effect. New Danish research is poised to pave the way for cows to burp less and help save the planet.

    The amount of the greenhouse gas methane emitted by individual cows is governed by genetic factors, a joint research project conducted by Aarhus University, the Technical University of Denmark and Viking Genetics has concluded.

    In Denmark alone, cow burps account for at least six percent of the country's total greenhouse effect and 40 percent of the country's entire agricultural sector's contribution, Danish Radio reported. According to the researchers, more "climate-friendly" dairy cows could be bred using sperm from Danish bulls to offset the adverse effect in the future.

    Odense, Denmark
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Nigel Swales / Odense
    Danish 'Tomato King' Aims to Convert 'Odin’s City' to 'Cannabis Capital'
    This method could reduce methane emissions from cows by five percent, resulting in a reduction of carbon dioxide in the Danish air by 90,000 tons yearly, Peter Løvendahl, a senior researcher at the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Aarhus University told Danish Radio.

    "Although five percent probably doesn't sound like much, the effect will become stronger over the years. Eventually it will really make a difference," Løvendahl ventured.

    According to Løvendahl, it would take up to five years to produce a new breed from "climate-friendly" Danish bull sperm.

    Furthermore, the potential benefits of this method are claimed to go far beyond Denmark's borders. Should the technology become recognized as an environment-friendly measure in the future, markets in Asia, South America and Africa could become interested, according to Viking Genetics project leader Jan Lassen.

    ​"We would be able to reduce their methane emissions by 15 to 20 percent more than here in Denmark, since we already have low methane emission levels for cows," Lassen said.

    Denmark is no novice in reducing the humble cow's carbon footprint. In 2016, the same Aarhus University developed a new type of environmentally sound grass more palatable for cattle's digestive tract, one of the main culprits when it comes to releasing climate gases. With support from the Danish Environment and Food Ministry, which allocated DKK 13.5 million (over $2 million) for further research of the bovine metabolism, the gas-free grass may be introduced in just a few years.

    READ MORE: Eco-Minded Danes Develop New Grass to Reduce Cow Burps

    Cow burps have been found to be about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of warming our planet, and a single cow produces up to 500 liters of methane a day. The Nordic country alone is home to some 565,000 cows, according to the AHDB Dairy website.

    Related:

    Eco-Minded Danes Develop New Grass to Reduce Cow Burps
    It's in the Air! Record Methane Emissions Trigger Norwegian Climate Alarm
    Clean Job: Finland Mulls 'Local' Nuclear Reactors for the Sake of Nature
    Swedish Scientists to Strew Artificial Dunes Offsetting World Deluge
    Tags:
    greenhouse gas, greenhouse effect, greenhouse emissions, cows, environment, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok