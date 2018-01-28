Register
    Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming.

    Last Year Hottest ‘By Far’: World’s Oceans Top Temperature Records Again

    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Environment
    New data has revealed that the world's oceans have reached the hottest temperatures ever recorded, and by a significant margin.

    Global warming
    CC0
    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
    A new analysis conducted by a Chinese research paper published on Friday in a peer-reviewed journal entitled ‘2017 Was the Warmest Year on Record for the Global Ocean' detailed the last year to be the hottest year for ocean temperatures since records began being kept.

    "The long-term warming trend driven by human activities continued unabated," stated researchers Lijing Cheng and Jiang Zhu, in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

    "The high ocean temperatures in recent years have occurred as greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere have also risen, reaching record highs in 2017," added the authors of the report, cited by Commondreams.org.

    Commenting on the newly-released data, thermal sciences professor John Abraham with the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, Minnesota, noted that almost all of the globe's heat is stored in the oceans.

    "In terms of understanding how fast the Earth is warming, the key is the oceans," Abraham said, cited by The Guardian.

    The sharp rise in global temperatures revealed that 2017 was the hottest on record for Earth's oceans "by far," according to the professor.

    Although minor temperature fluctuations each year are considered to be within statistical norms, particularly as natural meteorological cycles such as the Pacific Ocean's El Niño/La Niña affect global weather patterns, Abraham asserted that, "the long-term upward trend that extends back many decades does prove global warming."

    "The human greenhouse gas footprint continues to impact the Earth system," noted the study's researchers, pointing out that long term consequences include not just a sea level rise, but also "declining ocean oxygen, bleaching of coral reefs, and melting sea ice and ice shelves," cited by Phys.org.

    "The consequences of this year-after-year-after-year warming have real impacts on humans," noted Abraham.

    Related:

    Trump's 'America First' Policy Increases Risk of Climate Change, War - Report
    'Tweeting Like a Child': Democrats Deride Trump's Latest Climate Change Remarks
    The World’s First Climate Change Report, Now 50, Got it Exactly Right - Report
    Tags:
    temperature increases, record temperature, climate change, global warming, melting ice, sea level rise, coral bleaching, coral reefs, climate change, global warming, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Southern Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Antarctic Ocean, Earth
