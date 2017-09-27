Tropical Storm Lee Approaching US to Become Fifth Major Hurricane in 2017 - NHC

Tropical storm Lee is strengthening on its way toward the United States and will become the fifth major hurricane this year, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The advisory said that Lee is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue on Wednesday.

"Lee becomes the fifth major hurricane of the 2017 season," the advisory stated.

With maximum sustained winds of up to 115 mph, Lee grew into a Category 3 hurricane. However, forecasters have said Lee would likely weaken in the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Maria Dwarfs Hurricane Lee seen Sept. 26 from NOAA/ @NASANPP Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite. pic.twitter.com/TVXXAnaScH — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) 27 сентября 2017 г.

​The NHC said Lee does not pose an immediate threat and no coastal warnings have been issued for this storm so far.

Another hurricane, Matia, is bringing strong winds and storm surge flooding has occurred along the outer banks of the US state of North Carolina, the NHC said in a separate advisory.