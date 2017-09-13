Register
03:54 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes south Florida, in Miami, U.S

    The Worst of Hurricane Irma Has Passed, But What’s Next?

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 146 0 0

    On Sputnik Radio’s Loud & Clear, co-hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou and their guests discussed the controversial statements of a Florida sheriff as well as claims from the mayor of Miami that climate change was responsible for Hurricane Irma, the devastating storm that caused tens of billions of dollars in damages.

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who threatened to arrest anyone with an outstanding warrant that tried to weather the storm in a Polk County shelter, came under fire on Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear. "He should be fired," said Kiriakou, a former CIA whistleblower. "That is such an outrageous assault on civil liberties, where if you've got a couple of outstanding traffic tickets for example, you risk arrest. So what happens then? People either stay home or go someplace that's not necessarily safe rather than going to a shelter and actually risk their lives… just to avoid this arbitrary arrest."

    Co-host Brian Becker asked Ruth Beltran of the Tampa Chapter of Black Lives Matter, based in the county adjacent to Judd's, if she had observed a deterrent effect as a result of Judd's comments. Beltran said it was a "great deterrent… I know people that did not want to go to shelters for that reason. There were also a checking for I.D.'s which impacted the immigrant community. I believe [Judd] should be fired."

    Kiriakou also brought up an occurrence even rarer than two major hurricanes striking the US within a month of each other: a Republican blaming a natural disaster on climate change. "The Republican mayor of Miami Tomás Regalado said something that was very interesting. He said this is the time to talk about climate change, this is the time that the president and the E.P.A. and whoever makes decisions needs to talk about climate change. If this isn't climate change, I don't know what is."

    Pedestrians walk into huge waves crashing over The Battery as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C
    © AP Photo/ Mic Smith
    'Water is Missing': Hurricane Irma Drains Oceans Causing Twitter Meltdown

    The show's second guest, board member of the Sarasota Peace Education and Action Center Juliana Musheyev, said that she thinks "we should be talking about climate change probably ten times more than we're talking about it on a daily basis. It's going to be one of the defining factors in a lot of people's lives, especially young people who are going to be experiencing a future where storms like this and worse are the norms."

    "We need to not only start talking about mitigating climate change, but on the coast of Florida, no matter what we do at this point, people are going to have to be relocated inland. We need to start having a government and a system that takes that into consideration and plans out how we're going to save people who don't have the resources to jump in their car or to buy a house inland. We need to start thinking about the people who are going to be truly impacted by these kinds of things that are becoming way more common and will become way worse in the future."

    Hurricane Irma has killed at least 12 people in the Sunshine State thus far: six in vehicle accidents, four during evacuations, and two by electrocution.

    Related:

    Fears Dangerous Armed Cons Fled Paradise Island Jail After Hurricane Irma
    US State of South Carolina Records 2 Deaths as Result of Hurricane Irma
    Irma Weakens to Tropical Depression - National Hurricane Center
    Florida Keys Residents Not to Return Home ‘For Weeks’ After Irma - White House
    Fearless Felines: Hemingway House Cats Show Irma Who's Boss, Ride Out Storm
    Tags:
    climate change, Hurricane Irma, Grady Judd, Juliana Musheyev, Tomas Regalado, Ruth Beltran, Miami, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok