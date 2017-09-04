Register
03:11 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Image detailing thickness of projected ash fallout in millimeters in the event of a large-scale eruption of the Yellowstone Supervolcano.

    Hot Lava: The Planet’s Largest Supervolcano Setting Earthquake Swarm Records

    USGS handout
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 151 0 0

    A continuing earthquake swarm located over the monstrous Yellowstone caldera in the US state of Wyoming has now provided over 2,300 tremors since its June inception.

    According to instrument documentation, as of August 30, 2,357 earthquakes were recorded in the region around the Yellowstone supervolcano, the largest active caldera in North America, since the beginning of the swarm in early June.

    Tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting at Yellowstone National Park in Montana.
    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson, File
    Yellowstone Supervolcano Eruption Could Kill 90K People, Experts Warn

    Most of the temblors are in the range of magnitude 0 or 1, and many have been recorded at magnitude 2 or 3 — relatively light earthquakes — but it is the sheer number of events that has seismologists sitting up and taking notice.

    Observing seismic activity at Yellowstone, Jamie Farrell, a research professor at the nearby University of Utah, suggested that the swarm was "nothing out of the ordinary" but "does occasionally have little bursts of activity that lasts for a few hours," cited by Newsweek

    But while most of the quakes are small enough to go unnoticed by visitors to the popular US national park, the ongoing 2017 summer swarm is now been documented as one of the longest and largest since records began being kept, according to Yahoo news.

    Only an October 1985 earthquake swarm at the legendary volcano was larger, lasting about three months and documenting over 3,000 earthquakes.

    Earthquakes swarms do not necessarily signal a volcanic eruption in Yellowstone. But seismologists and scientists continue to keep an eye on the activity over the enormous 1500-square-mile caldera, where bubbling magma lies a mere five to seven miles below the surface.

    The last major eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano, one of the Earth's largest, occurred some 640,000 years ago and ejected about 80,000 times the amount of airborne particulates — including ash — spewed by the deadly eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980.

    The US Geological Survey, however, shows the current volcano alert level in Yellowstone National Park to be normal, and displays the aviation color code as green, indicating no current threat to flights in the region.

    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    © Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia/ Igor Shpilenok
    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    15

    Recently, a scientist with the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, observed that "for magma to reach the surface a new vent needs to be created, which requires a lot of intense geological activity," according to Newsweek.

    The scientist added that, "we would need to see considerably more and larger earthquakes, combined with contemporaneous ground deformation, steam explosions and changes in gas and heat discharge, prior to moving the [current green] alert level."

    "None of that has occurred," he stated.

    Related:

    Strike Me Dead! Volcano Eruption and Lightning Meet in a Rare Weather Phenomenon
    Kamchatka Volcano Awakens From 250-Year Slumber Spewing Huge Ash Plume (VIDEO)
    Burn Baby Burn: Hawaiian Volcano Spews Blue Lava
    Tags:
    volcano, eruption, earthquake, University of Utah, The National Park Service (NPS), Yellowstone National Park, US Geological Survey (USGS), United States, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Fleet Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok