Nanmadol Typhoon Appears South of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture

© AFP 2017/ STR 100,000 Evacuated as Typhoon Merbok Hits South China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A typhoon Nanmadol has arrived to the south of the Japanese Okinawa prefecture and is moving north-east toward the Japanese archipelago, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Sunday.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is estimated at 1,002 hectopascals, while the wind speed reaches 18 meters per second (40.2 miles per hour).

The meteorologists predict that the tropical cyclone may reach the Okinawa prefecture by Monday, and Japan’s main island of Honshu by Wednesday.

Typhoon Nanmadol, also Typhoon Mina in the Philippines, was the strongest tropical cyclone in 2011 to affect the Philippines, Taiwan and China, bringing numerous casualties and damage to the infrastructure.