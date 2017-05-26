Register
14:02 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pills

    None the Happier: Antidepressants in Water Make Fish Angry, Easy Prey

    CC0 / /
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 5701

    These days, unhappy and stressed-out people are known to take anti-depression medication, and so do animals (by proxy), as tons of antidepressants leak into the water. However, their effectiveness on animals is not necessarily positive, unlike on humans.

    Seal
    CC0 / /
    Nature-Loving Finns Going Gaga Over Fat 'Sealebrity' Flashing His Bits
    Fish are particularly adversely affected by anti-depression medications that leak into the water, a Swedish research has found. Among other things, fish tend to become more aggressive and stress-resistant, which makes them easy prey.

    In Sweden alone, hundreds of thousands of patients take drugs for depression. Often they go straight through the body and leak into lakes and waterways after successfully passing through sewage systems and activated sludge units.

    A group of Swedish researchers from Södertörn University examined the behavioral effects of antidepressant drugs on fish. According to project leader Martin Kellner, the pioneering research focused on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) and used the three-spined stickleback as guinea pigs. These fish are common in the Northern Hemisphere and are known to live in fresh, brackish and salt water, especially in the Baltic Sea. Tests were also performed on zebrafish, which were also held in aquariums with low levels of the antidepressant drug citalopram for weeks.

    ​In the course of the experiment, both fish species became less stress-sensitive, which in nature could spur a riskier kind of behavior, potentially increasing the dangers of being devoured by predatory fish. Furthermore, the fish also exhibited a loss of appetite, which can interfere with their reproductive capacity and ability to endure starvation periods.

    M/F Tycho Brahe
    © Photo: Schummchen
    Sweden, Denmark to Boast Battery-Powered Ferries to Better Baltic Air
    Furthermore, fish embryos exposed to citalopram were later found to be more nervous, aggressive and made more lunges for food than other fish, Kellner noted.

    "Generally, we used such exposure levels you could possibly find in nature outside an activated sludge unit. At the same time, we only examined one medication at a time. In reality, there is often a cocktail of many different drugs enhanced by other substances with various effects. It is difficult to say how fish in the natural environment are affected by this, it varies from waterway to waterway," Martin Kellner said in a statement.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweet Deal! Finns Invent 'Sugar Bottles' to Curb Use of Petroleum Products
    The Bee's Knees: Swedes Comfort Endangered Bugs With 'Insect Hotel'
    Winter Temperatures Rise, Unleashing Viruses Over Ice-Free Arctic
    Tags:
    depression, medicine, Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok