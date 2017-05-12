Register
16:29 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Arctic gas

    US Congressman Calls on Native Peoples to 'Adapt' Amid Arctic Offshore Drilling

    © Sputnik/ Yuri Lushin
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 57 0 0

    The indigenous peoples should adapt to the expansion of offshore oil and gas drilling in the Arctic, a US congressman argues.

    FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — An expansion of offshore oil and gas drilling in the Arctic will inevitably take place, and the indigenous peoples should adapt by accepting the imminent process, Alaska’s Congressman Don Young told Sputnik commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent executive order on offshore drilling which could open Alaska's northern reserves for extraction.

    "It [offshore drilling] is going to happen. So, what you do is adapt, be part of it, make it right," Young said. "These people who say no to everything are usually backed by some outside group."

    Arctic Circle
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Congressman Urges Arctic Council to Engage All Members in Tackling Challenges
    In April, Trump signed an executive order that directs the Department of Interior to conduct a review of the existing five-year program for oil and gas development for the US Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) under which oil and gas drilling is forbidden in both Chukchi and the Beaufort Seas off the northern shores of Alaska.

    When asked about his stance on possible opening of offshore areas in the Arctic for drilling, Young said, "someone’s going to open it up, and I’d argue that we have to be prepared."

    "If they open it up and we don't, shame on us," he stated. "It's just not for the oil, it's for the capability to handle the oil and which we ought to be very much aware of."

    The issue of expanding offshore drilling has long been controversial in the United States due to numerous environmental concerns. In December 2016, Obama banned offshore oil and gas drilling north of Alaska and along the East Coast of the United States. One month later, Ryan Zinke, who on March 1, 2017 was confirmed as the US interior secretary, said the new administration should revise Obama's regulations on new gas or oil drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean.

    Related:

    Trump Order on Offshore Drilling Vital for Alaska to Generate Revenue
    Trump’s Order on Offshore Drilling Marks ‘End of Shale Era’ – Russian Minister
    Trump to Expand Offshore Drilling in New Executive Order on Friday
    US Offers Over 48Mln Acres in Gulf of Mexico for Offshore Drilling
    Tags:
    offshore oil drilling, Don Young, Donald Trump, United States, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok