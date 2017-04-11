Register
10:03 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A ribbon of water cuts through the mud flats of Cook Inlet, just off the shore of Anchorage, Alaska. Natural gas is bubbling up from an underwater pipeline in Alaska's Cook Inlet.

    Hilcorp Discovers Alaska's Cook Inlet Gas Pipeline Leak Origin

    © AP Photo/ Mark Thiessen
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 57 0 0

    Hilcorp Alaska has discovered the origin of the leak responsible for spewing gas into Alaska's Cook Inlet, which is home to an endangered beluga whale population.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Hilcorp sent divers to look for the leak, which may have started as early as December but ice cover prevented any work from being carried out. The company, which is already under watchdog scrutiny, discovered the leak in February and shut down two platforms in March while maintaining minimal gas pressure.

    "The leak point, approximately two inches in length, was noted to be on the very bottom of the pipeline resting on a boulder embedded in the seafloor," the company said in a statement.

    Divers have already begun work to repair the leak point in the 20-centimeter pipe, the company added, noting that it will then commence further inspections and permanent repairs of the affected segment.

    "The line will not be returned to service until permanent repairs have been completed, the line has been pressure tested, and regulators have approved a re-start," the statement said.

    US private oil company Caelus Energy found a major oil field in the state waters at Smith Bay, on Alaska's North Slope
    © Photo: Twitter/ Caelus Energy Alaska
    Obama Team Releases New Study Defending Oil Drilling in Cook Inlet, Alaska
    Hilcorp is also looking into two other possible leaks. On Monday, a gas pipeline was emptied after the discovery of a metering discrepancy during investigations into February's leak. On Saturday, another platform was shut after workers saw a release of crude oil following an apparent impact of an object into the platform. The company later said that no oil leak was detected following an investigation.

    Ecology activists have accused Hilcorp of causing damage to the local environment of Cook Inlet, while the company denied that its leaks had any adverse ecological impact. The bay is home to a distinct and genetically unique isolated beluga population of some 350, which has dwindled from over 1,000 over the past decades.

    Related:

    China, Alaska Should Intensify Energy Cooperation - Chinese President
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Trump Signs Into Law Measure Returning Wildlife Management Authority to Alaska
    Explore Russian Old Believers' Village 150 Years After Alaska Purchase by US
    Tags:
    gas leak, Hilcorp, Cook Inlet, United States, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok