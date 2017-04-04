Register
14:14 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Geese

    What's Good for the Gander: Polite Danes Let Geese Invade Copenhagen Airport

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 51 0 0

    These days, it's wise to observe airport security measures. Copenhagen Airport seems to stand out from its peers in that the main security threat is not terrorists but feathered trespassers.

    Cormorans rest on rocks (file)
    © AFP 2017/ VALERY HACHE
    Flocks of Fowls Become a Major Hazard to Flight Safety Over Finnish City
    A growing number of migrating barnacle geese have become a problem for Copenhagen Airport, which is Scandinavia's largest. The huge flocks pose a ballooning problem for airport security, as they are large enough to down a jet if one collides with a motor.

    Over the last 40 years, the numbers have gone up from around 200,000 to about half a million, and the growth trend seems to be picking up, Professor Jesper Madsen, the head of the Institute for Bioscience at Aarhus University, told Danish Radio.

    "We expect the numbers of barnacle geese to increase from 500,000 to 3 million over the next 10 years. Obviously, this will cause more problems for air traffic," Jesper Madsen said, citing the availability of food both in Denmark, further south and in nature reserves in northern Russia, where the geese spend the summer.

    ​Unsurprisingly, the number of birds which collide is high. Between 1997 and 2006, only three collisions between geese and aircraft happened around Copenhagen Airport. In the ensuing decade, the number rose to 16.

    Jackdaws
    © Flickr/ Blondinrikard Fröberg
    Oh, S*it! Swedish City Pestered by Hordes of Jackdaws
    The acuteness of the goose problem spurred the airport authorities to summon an international meeting featuring representatives from 22 countries to discuss the problem. So far, Copenhagen Airport has already taken steps to keep the geese away, with hunters armed with fireworks, shotguns and sirens patrolling the area around the clock. On top of that, a special type of grass was sown in the vicinity of the airport that is known for giving geese stomachaches, encouraging them to seek other pastures.

    Jesper Madsen also suggested that the growing geese populations also posed a problem for agriculture, having withdrawn from their Arctic breeding grounds and learned to exploit their conservation status across Europe.

    "At the same time, many countries have protected the wild geese for decades, and so modern agriculture has become an open pantry for geese, and they also have learned to use it," Jesper Madsen said, as quoted by the Danish magazine Ingeniøren.

    Cormorants and kittiwakes on an offshore rock.
    © Flickr/ NOAA Photo Library
    Eat This, Global Warming! Bird Poo to Repel Arctic Climate Change
    To address the problem, Danish researchers advocated creating a pan-European umbrella organization for reaching an acceptable goose population level that does not endanger air traffic and is no nuisance to agriculture.

    In an unrelated study, Danish researchers Anders Pape Møller and Johannes Erritzøe related the brain size in birds to the frequency of road accidents. Birds with larger brains were found more likely to cope with the traffic, while crows were reported to do particularly well and possessed the ability to adapt and "learn" the traffic rules. Each year, about 250 million birds die in road accidents across the world.

    Copenhagen Airport Kastrup is the main international airport serving the Danish capital Copenhagen, the entire province of Zealand, the Øresund Region, and a large part of southern Sweden. It is the largest Nordic airport with 29 million passengers in 2016, and one of the oldest international airports in Europe.

    The barnacle goose is a medium-sized goose, reaching 70 centimeters in length, which has a body mass of 2.5 kilograms and a wingspan of 150 centimeters. It has a black upper breast, neck and head, with a white face and belly.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Danish Rock Band Charms Penguins With Antarctic Concert
    Sweden, Denmark to Boast Battery-Powered Ferries to Better Baltic Air
    Denmark Aiming at Wind Energy 'Silicon Valley' in North Sea
    Bottoms Up! Danes Convert Scotch Into Energy in Lucrative Scheme
    Tags:
    goose, airport security, birds, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok