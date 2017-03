© AFP 2017/ Richter magnitude scale Chile Struck by 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake – USGS

BEIJING (Sputnik) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Yunnan Province in southwestern China, China's Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Monday.

According to the center, the epicenter was monitored in Yangbi County at a depth of some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). The earthquake took place at 7.55 a.m. local time (23:55 GMT on Sunday), with several weaker shocks coming later.

No information regarding damage or casualties was provided yet.