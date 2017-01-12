Register
19:12 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Bees

    Big Biotech EU Lobbying Could Hamper Progress on Killer Pesticides Ban

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    18321

    Neonicotinoid pesticides are a serious threat to honeybees and many other insect species, according to a Greenpeace scientific review - but an environmental campaign group has told Sputnik that lobbying from farming and pesticide interest groups could mean reform is difficult to achieve.

    Following a risk assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that determined the neonicotinoids clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam caused the long-term population decline of honeybees, the European Commission introduced a partial ban on the use of these pesticides in May 2013. The Commission stopped short of a full prohibition on the basis there was "insufficient" scientific data to conclude the elements could impact insects other than honeybees.

    In response, Greenpeace commissioned the University of Sussex to conduct a major review of all scientific studies published since 2013, investigating the impacts of neonicotinoid insecticides on pollinators and the wider environment.

    The findings of the report make clear neonicotinoids not only pose risks to honeybees but have wider environmental implications and threaten other species, such as bumblebees, butterflies and water insects. As a result, Greenpeace is urging the EU to fully ban neonicotinoids.

    However, Nick Mole of Pesticide Action Network UK isn't convinced a full ban will come to pass. He says pesticide producers has successfully pressured lawmakers the world over to keep their products on the market via expensive lobbying efforts for years, despite the risks and inefficacies of chemical pesticides being well known.

    "The pesticide industry knows its own products are useless at dealing with insects and weeds that genuinely do blight agricultural production, and provide no yield benefit — but markets remain flooded with them, because they generate vast profits for the firms involved.

    "Pesticide producers spend millions annually on lobbying governments worldwide to maintain the status quo, presenting knowingly false, pseudoscientific information that gives a misleading picture of pesticides' benefits," Nick Mole told Sputnik.

    "These companies don't care about the environmental or health impacts pesticides can have, despite expensive PR campaigns to suggest otherwise. If they genuinely did, they'd invest in non-chemical weed control remedies, but that might cost them too much and gain them too little.

    "Greenpeace's report makes clear chemical pesticides have no place in agriculture whatsoever, and the EU must now ban all chemical pesticides used in all forms of farming," he added.

    Africanized bee
    © Wikipedia/ Jeffrey W. Lotz, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
    Beemageddon: Pesticides Kill Over 10 million Pollinators in Brazil

    Mole's allegations are supported by a 2016 report issued by Friends of the Earth, titled Buzz Kill. The report demonstrated that the pesticide industry had "weakened and delayed" pesticide reforms, and had helped shape environmental protection plans that did little to protect wildlife and the environment, but much to protect industry profits.

    Moreover, it noted noted that despite the partial ban on neonicotinoid pesticides in 2013, farmers' yields have remained stable in all affected industry sectors. It concluded that neonicotinoids were a needless, excessive cost for farmers,  which only served to destroy the very pollinators agriculture relies upon.

    Mole says that UK secession from the EU could also set back the UK's environmental protection regime in respect of pesticides significantly.

    "Withdrawing from the EU will likely mean the scrapping of what EU directives and policies on pesticides there are. The National Farmers Union is a virtual puppet of the pesticide industry, and you'd have to go back to Michael Meacher, who left office in 2003, to find a UK Environment Minister who was remotely concerned about pesticides," Mole concluded.

    The full extent of corporate influence in the EU was revealed in January, in a Public Affairs Council study that found Brussels had become the lobbying world capital.

    Related:

    New Study Shows Controversial Pesticide Linked to Massive Bee Die-Off
    US Court Bans Bee-Killing Pesticide That's Wiped Out Millions of Insects
    Environmental Groups Launch Lawsuit on EPA to Block Pesticide
    Tags:
    insects, lobbying, manufacturers, chemicals, bees, farming, pesticides, environment, ban, European Commission, European Parliament, Greenpeace, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      The EU is already in the pocket of Monsanto with the TTP it would have been worse.
      Anybody in the EU has any balls to stand up against those ZionNazies in Washington?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok