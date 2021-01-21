Register
16:22 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden’s ‘Unity’… By War?

    © REUTERS / Tasos Katopodis / Pool
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081834804_0:162:2873:1779_1200x675_80_0_0_2e696c89f684a1ed0cc87f439e72b753.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202101211081840092-bidens-unity-by-war/

    President Joe Biden beseeched his nation this week for unity. In his inaugural address Wednesday the word “unity” was repeated over and over.

    And, understandably, well he may make such an urgent appeal. Because the United States is a bitterly divided house between seemingly irreconcilable factions. Former Republican president Donald Trump didn’t even show up for his successor’s inauguration – the first time that such a snub has happened in nearly 150 years.

    Many of Trump’s supporters among the 74 million who voted for him are convinced that the election was stolen by the Democrats. Biden’s  call for unity is scoffed at by these people who denounce him as a “Marxist”. (That’s a ludicrous description of Biden, an arch capitalist and imperialist, but that’s what they believe.)

    For Democrats, many of those on the other side of the house are crazy white supremacists, fascists and “domestic terrorists” who need “reprogramming”. That’s a broad brush too, although the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon cult, and so on, might certainly qualify for such designation.

    US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he announces more nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, 11 December 2020
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Biden Calls Capitol Raiders ‘White Supremacists, Anti-Semites’, Demands Prosecution

    Anyway, Biden’s going to need a mountain-load of luck to unify such internecine perceptions and passions. And it should be said too that the Democrats bear a big responsibility for the dire state of affairs. It can’t be all blamed on “Trump the demagogue”. For nearly four years, the Democrats and their media networks relentlessly undermined the Trump presidency and his 2016 mandate by peddling absurd claims about “Russia collusion”. So it’s a bit rich for President Biden to now appeal to the nation for “unity” and “healing”.

    The United States is facing an existential crisis over bitter internal divisions. If unity of the nation cannot be restored then the legitimacy of governance is at stake.

    Biden alluded to this precarious predicament in his inaugural speech with repeated and somewhat desperate calls for unity.

    He said: “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature, for without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos… This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.”

    The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Inauguration Day parade route for U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Inauguration Day parade route for U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    So if unity is absent, he warns, there is “no nation, only a state of chaos”. That thought is the stuff of nightmares for the political class in America and the oligarchy of super wealthy.

    How is this precious “unity” to be found by the political class?

    This is where the danger of intensified American imperialism and foreign wars rears its ugly head again.

    By starting a war with some designated “foreign enemy”, the US ruling class will gamble that such a move can “unify” the country in “patriotic duty” and rallying around the flag. A war would defuse the explosive internal problems of excruciating economic inequality, partisan divisions and alienation from the governing institutions.

    The historical record does not bode well. Out of its nearly 245 years of existence as a state, it is estimated that the US has been at war for over 90 per cent of the time. Virtually every one of the past 45 presidents have launched or continued an existing war. This gives a risible context for Trump attempting to congratulate himself as “a president who did not start any new wars”. Yeah, it’s that rare, it’s almost a virtue, although it wasn’t for the lack of trying by Trump with regard to Iran and China.

    As the 46th president, Biden has the odds stacked in favor of war, if historical pattern is anything to go by.

    Also, there is Biden’s own personal record as a Senator and Vice President who enthusiastically supported wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria, among others. Can he really change his warmongering habit this late in life?

    Furthermore, his new cabinet taking shape is full of holdovers from the Obama administrations who were big proponents of regime-change wars as well as aggressive policy towards Russia and China.

    A visit by US Senator Joe Biden to the USSR. US Senator representing Delaware and member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden, left, and Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Andrei Gromyko during their meeting at the Kremlin.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    A visit by US Senator Joe Biden to the USSR. US Senator representing Delaware and member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden, left, and Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Andrei Gromyko during their meeting at the Kremlin.

    People like Antony Blinken who is nominated to be Secretary of State; Victoria Nuland who fomented the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine; and Avril Haines who was former deputy director at the CIA associated with advocating drone assassinations.

    Biden’s team may have politically correct “diversity” in appearance and be fluent in liberal-sounding lexicon. But it is shaping up to be hawkish on war and American imperialism – all in the cynical cause of “noble principles” and “world leadership”, of course.

    During confirmatory hearings this week in the Senate, Blinken and Haines both spoke about confronting China and Russia, expressing approval of aggressive policy. This was while Biden was pleading with the nation for “unity”.

    The more desperate the need for unity to salvage the United States, the more likely is the danger of war serving for that very purpose.

    If the American people and the rest of the world think that getting rid of Trump means a return to normal, they better think again. Because “normal” for the US ruling class is war. And especially so at a time of internal crisis.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    China, Russia, Inauguration, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse