Left-Wing Groups Pushing for Rashida Tlaib to Enter Biden Administration, Reports Say

The Michigan representative, who is a member of an informal Democratic group in the US Congress that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, refused to endorse Biden during the election campaign back in July.

Left-wing groups are suggesting that "squad" member Rashida Tlaib should be picked to serve in Joe Biden's administration, Fox News reported. According to the Sunrise Movement, an organisation that addresses the climate change issues, members of Biden's cabinet should be people who have no ties to fossil fuel companies and lobbyists, so the movement named Tlaib as a possible pick for secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

At the same time, Justice Democrats, which has a stated goal of building a "mission-driven caucus" of progressives in Congress also supported the list. The latter includes Barbara Lee, a representative from California and Pramila Jayapal from Washington.

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries

Biden, who has been projected as the president-elect by the media, announced several of his picks earlier this week, naming Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, and Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

The ex-VP also hinted at taking progressive politicians from Congress for his administration, but did not specify further.

"I have a very ambitious, very progressive agenda and it's going to take really strong leaders in the House and Senate to get it done", Biden stated.

The Democratic candidate stressed that the US presidential election is "over", as President Donald Trump recommended that the General Services Administration start the transition process to the Biden-Harris administration.

At the same time, Trump and his team are pushing for vote recounts in key states, refusing to concede and filing multiple lawsuits, citing irregularities and violations that could have altered the election result.