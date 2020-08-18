Register
16:30 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Boris, Sack Frank Spencer Now!

    © REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080206104_0:3:3030:1707_1200x675_80_0_0_ab84fed05c79a1cc97ac195c66863b15.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202008181080206168-boris-sack-frank-spencer-now/

    Hapless, Hopeless and useless Gavin Williamson must go and go now.

    In my column, last Friday, I predicted that “Mark my words the Government will be forced into another embarrassing U-turn on this fiasco as the pressure builds on them this weekend.”

    I was bang on the money and the smell of burning rubber and screech of tyres in Westminster as the government performed another embarrassing U-turn was stomach-churning and a national disgrace.

    If you want the lottery numbers for Wednesday to give me a shout!

    But, seriously it was hardly a difficult prediction, was it? Anyone with only one CSE could see that the Government would have ‘to be for turning’.

    The only person who couldn’t see it was the Frank Spencer of politics, Gavin Williamson.

    While he dithered and delayed, kids across the UK were having their dreams and futures dashed.

    Now he decides to do what I told him to do three days ago but what he really should have done back on July 12 when he was warned that the exam iceberg was approaching.

    Today on the news channels he suggested that he only knew the scale of the algorithm problem this weekend! What's that smell?!

    Regardless of the truth of his statement, the real truth is, that if he didn’t know, then the question has to be why didn’t he know?

    I nicknamed him Frank Spencer but when he was at the defence department top officers referred to him as Pike out of Dad’s army.

    However, to be frank, Captain Mainwaring and his bunch of comic old boys were better prepared and equipped, with their broom handles for rifles, to deal with the impending Nazi invasion than Boris has been for the COVID threat.

    They had a strategy but it has become apparent throughout the COVID pandemic that Boris has been making it up as he goes along. Corporal Jones use to shout ‘Don’t panic’ which is advice Boris should heed.

    However, as this educational debacle continues Boris is now missing in action. If you believe Dominic Cummings, he has gone camping in Scotland! ‘Ooh, he is just like us and we are all in this together!’

    Look, I know he’s been ill, just had a baby, and has been under immense pressure but he dreamt of being PM since he was at Eton so I am afraid it goes with the job and therefore he should get his backside back to Westminster and sack Pike/Frank/Gavin immediately.

    Especially after Williamson’s bumbling routine this morning on all of the MSM news channels.

    He still doesn’t seem to get it, does he?

    Is Anyone in Control?

    He has ruined thousands of kids’ lives and also added to the narrative that this Tory government doesn’t care about working-class kids and their futures.

    The so-called ‘red wall’ that Boris captured in the last election is falling quicker than the walls of Jericho so if Williamson won’t resign, as he stated this morning, then Boris must sack him today.

    Here is my prediction, let’s see if I can get it right again? I believe that will be gone before the week is out.

    Boris has to cane Williamson but he also has to get a grip himself.

    Boris has staked his reputation on the pledge that he will get all kids back in the classroom by September, just four weeks away.

    Let me tell you Boris, you have no hope of achieving that as a growing number of parents just don’t believe that their kids will be safe in the classroom.

    Your continued attacks, aided and abetted by your mates in the MSM, on teachers and the describing of their unions as lefty activists are not helping your cause or our children.

    You need to work with the teachers, not against them.

    You’ve got the same problem with regards to masks and further lockdowns because of the Cummings’ ‘Operation Fear’ tactics and his disgraceful hypocritical visit to Durham.

    People are now believing that we are NOT all in this together and that there is one rule for us and another for you lot, the establishment elite.

    News this morning that Marks and Sparks are getting rid of 7 thousand jobs, following swiftly on from the impending collapse of Debenhams, are all fuelling an atmosphere of the government and the country spiralling out of control.

    Rishi Sunak can give away all the tenners in the world subsidising junk food but it will not divert our attention away from the fact that Boris and his government are not in control of our destiny.

    Matt Hancock can try and divert attention by scrapping Public Health England today for their handling of the COVID pandemic in the early days but the uncomfortable truth for Hancock and Johnson is that the buck stops with the politicians i.e. Boris and Matt.

    They were the ones telling us that they were ‘following the science’.

    It was Boris was who was shaking hands with all and sundry, dismissing the use of masks and allowing major events to continue.

    And of course, the fact the Hancock and Johnson went down with the virus didn’t really inspire confidence, did it?

    This whole pandemic will be largely remembered for the lack of clarity from Johnson’s government which has clearly added to more deaths from Covid-19.

    The Royal Free hospital
    © AFP 2020 / LEON NEAL
    UK Health Minister Announces New Organisation for Public Health as PHE is Being Axed
    Their continual U-turns are directly responsible for the rising tide of cynicism from many sections of the public and is only fuelling the conspiracy theories over vaccinations and masks.

    Don’t waste your time and energy furiously typing me e-mails saying that Labour wouldn’t have done any better because you know that I agree. But that’s not the point, is it?

    As it is Boris and the Tories who are meant to be in charge of this ship as it heads towards the educational, economic and pandemic iceberg that threatens to sink the UK.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    sack, coronavirus, COVID-19, Gavin Williamson, Boris Johnson, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse