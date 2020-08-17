Register
16:54 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    COVID-19: Local Lockdowns ‘Disproportionately Affect Certain Communities’ in UK, Epidemiologist Says

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080146251_0:158:3360:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fba0ac0d952807764dd652a5cec57295.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008171080197925-covid-19-local-lockdowns-disproportionately-affect-certain-communities-in-uk-epidemiologist-says/

    The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has suggested that regional coronavirus restrictions could be relaxed 'in a few days'. The decision to lockdown areas in the north came after contact tracing data showed the virus was being passed through people visiting each other across Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

    Lakshmi Manoharan, a Medical Epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, looks at the effectiveness of local lockdowns in greater detail.

    Sputnik: How can authorities make local lockdowns a success?

    Lakshmi Manoharan: They can make local lockdown successful by basically ensuring that there is adequate communication with the local community and clear explanation of why the lockdown measures are being implemented. Health authorities should make sure that any increase in case numbers truly reflects a real increase and isn't just a result of more testing. When there is a true increase in cases; people should be communicated and the measures being implemented should be clear. People should know what's allowed and what's not allowed. If local residents need to take time off work or self-isolate at home, authorities should be able to provide the support needed; whether that's income support or other methods of support, such as accommodation assistance. Importantly, a timeframe should be given if possible, if not for ending the local lockdown at least a time for a review of the lockdown and the main emphasis should be on clear messaging.

    Sputnik: How long can localised lockdowns be extended for?

    Lakshmi Manoharan: It's a good question. It really depends on the local outbreak itself. It's hard to give an exact period of time which might be needed however, we should aim for local lockdowns to be in place with a minimum length of time that they need to be effective. In order to make sure that local lockdowns are as brief as possible, there needs to be a robust testing and tracing system in place. People need to isolate when necessary, follow those rules, and be supported to do that. The whole time there needs to be clarity in the messages which are being sent to the community. Local lockdowns should be lifted when the case numbers continue to drop or when community transmission is reduced based on the number of positive cases in that particular area. 

    Sputnik: What problems can local lockdowns create for residents/communities and what must we do to overcome them? 

    Lakshmi Manoharan: Local lockdowns can disproportionately affect certain communities. Lockdowns obviously affect people's livelihoods especially when they can't go to work or open their businesses. Additionally, there's been a lot of research into the larger effects of COVID on minority groups, which can be related to a number of factors and if the reasons for lockdown aren't communicated well this can create a lot of distrust in the community. There are ways to overcome these problems as I mentioned, communication and community buy-in is essential. There needs to be a clear plan for the lockdown and when it will be reviewed. There also needs to be support provided to those who take time off work and are self-isolating. There also needs to be access to key social services during the lockdown period and importantly, authorities need to be culturally appropriate and as supportive as possible.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lockdown, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse