Register
12:46 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People enjoy the hot weather at the beach, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bournemouth, Britain, 25 June 2020 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    In the UK of 2020 People Going to the Seaside on the Hottest Day of the Year is 'a Major Incident'

    © REUTERS / Instagram/@Arubabournemouth
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (95)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107972/80/1079728001_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_493fd4f5dade14d653c0215b154c2484.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202006261079727961-in-the-uk-of-2020-people-going-to-the-seaside-on-the-hottest-day-of-the-year-is-a-major-incident/

    The scenes of people enjoying the sunshine on Bournemouth Beach has led to a ludicrous over-reaction by those who seem to want us to stay home forever in fear of a virus which in Britain has clearly petered out.

    What to do on a day of glorious sunshine and when the temperature is a tropical 33 degrees Celcius?

    Answer: Throw your swimming costume, suntan lotion and a bottle of water into a rucksack and head to the coast. And that’s what lots of people did. Cue cries of "it's outrageous" from those whose entire lives seem to be spent searching for things to be outraged about.

    Some background. Britain has been in "lockdown" since March. It's been a grim time. Man is a social animal, and socialising is one of the things we're told we can't do.

    "Social distancing is here to stay" announced the chillingly robotic Home Secretary Priti Patel in May.

    City centre pavements are marked with "Keep your distance!" signs. The level of control over the citizenry makes the old East Germany look like a libertarian's paradise.

    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    A general view of people enjoying the hot weather on the beach in St Andrews as Scotland eases lockdown restrictions following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 29, 2020.

    So in the circumstances, is it surprising that many people decided on Thursday they'd had enough and set out for the "freedom" of the beaches?

    The pearl-clutching New Puritans and COVID-cultists didn't like that at all. "The scenes on Bournemouth beach make Britain look like the jackass of the world", one newspaper columnist wrote.

    The beachgoers were called "vile idiots" by the "absolutely appalled" Liberal Democrat leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council, which declared a "major incident".

    Now normally if you read a "major incident" had occurred you'd think there had been a terrorist attack or some other dreadful disaster. Now it seems lots of people on the beach is a "major incident". That's how crazy Britain has become under the new COVID religion.

    ​Some people were castigated for having a pee in public. Well, what to do when many public toilets remain closed?

    Of course, there's no excuse for anyone leaving rubbish on a beach, and those who did that should be fined. But there are litter louts everywhere who don't receive this level of opprobrium.

    We’re told that the "Covidiots" sunbathing on the beach were acting selfishly as they'll guarantee a "second wave" of Coronavirus. But is that likely? There were similar very venomous attacks on people going to the seaside a few weeks ago during the hot spell and there was no COVID spike. On the contrary, cases continued to fall.

    In fact, getting outdoors in the sunshine is one of the best things you can do if you’re concerned about an upper respiratory tract infection. As I wrote in April, Vitamin D boosts the immune system. But what was the official government advice during the sunniest April we ever had in Britain? "Stay at Home". 

      

    A police officer looks at shoppers at Oxford Street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    A police officer looks at shoppers at Oxford Street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020.

    While families going to beaches in a heatwave are snobbishly derided as "lumpen", other large groupings of people during ‘lockdown’ have received much more favourable coverage. Compare and contrast two tweets by Toby Ellwood, Tory MP for Bournemouth East. On 1st June he tweeted "We need to fix this -ASAP" above a photo of a crowded section of a beach in the south-west.

    Yet just 48 hours later, the same Tobias Ellwood MP tweeted a photograph of anti-racism protestors outside Westminster with the words "Moving to see this powerful and peaceful demonstration of solidarity outside Westminster right now. Scenes like this are happening across the world. Politicians must listen".

    ​What kind of virus is it that can spread on west country beaches, but not in large public demos in London? What’s the ‘science’ that underpins it?

    ​Rather than being "idiots" the people who went to the coast yesterday actually showed they have minds of their own. They realise that the chances of catching Covid in the community are very small, that the threat of being infected outdoors on a baking hot sunny day in late June is infinitesimal.

    The fact that Britain remains under draconian restrictions when other European countries are almost back to the "old" normal tells us that this is no longer about public health but controlling us and trying to make us accept a hideous  "new normal" of keeping our distance from our fellow human beings forever (or at least until a vaccine is available).

    ​If "social distancing is here to stay" as Priti Patel has warned, Britain will become the most unhappy country in the world; that's if we're not there already.

    In response to people flocking to the coast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he could close beaches if social distancing is not observed and there is a spike in cases.

    Yes, you heard that right. The UK government is threatening to close beaches. What a country we have become. Winston Churchill said "we shall fight on the beaches", the UK government of 2020 says "we will stop you going on the beaches unless you follow our rules".

    Soon they'll be banning the old music hall song "I do like to be beside the seaside". Can't have that as it encourages the "jackass" proles to have some fun.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund: https://fundrazr.com/profiles/neil-clark

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (95)
    Tags:
    Tobias Ellwood, Priti Patel, pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse