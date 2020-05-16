Register
10:16 GMT16 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel holds daily digital news conference with NHS Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis (not pictured) and NCA Director General, Lynne Owens (not pictured) on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 25, 2020.

    Patel's 'Social Distancing is Here to Stay' Warning Presents Inhumane, Nightmare Vision of Future

    © REUTERS / Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (15)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107913/41/1079134129_0:0:2893:1627_1200x675_80_0_0_e1cf2c997ad64d2867f06913617d247d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202005161079323828-patels-social-distancing-is-here-to-stay-warning-presents-inhumane-nightmare-vision-of-future/

    Most people have accepted a temporary period of ’social distancing’ to contain the spread of COVID-19, but it seems that some in authority, like UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, would like to see us keep our distance from each other indefinitely. We must never let this happen because if we do, humanity is dead.

    Never let a good crisis go to waste the famous quote goes and it seems that some people are trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to radically reorganise how we live our lives.

    "We can’t go back to how we lived before" has been common refrain these last few weeks, but while of course not all aspects of life pre-COVID-19 were perfect, it was still a lot more enjoyable than ‘lockdown’ has been. Man is a social animal. Yet in Britain since 23rd March, we’ve basically been prohibited from having a social life.

    Most of us have been stuck at home, with the most minimal contact with other human beings outside of our immediate family circle. Most have borne this unnatural state of affairs quite well because they thought it was for the public good. But what is really sinister is that power elites seem to want social distancing measures to continue even after the virus has run its course - which in Britain it already looks to have done.

    It’s as if they want to take social atomisation to the next level. ID politics and greed-fuelled neo-liberalism seek to divide us spiritually - now we are to be separated from each other physically.

    "I think we all recognise now social distancing is here to stay," Priti Patel said on ‘Good Morning Britain’ earlier this week.

    Do we, Ms Patel? I certainly don’t, and judging by the criticism your comments received on social media, more people agree with me than they do with you.

    She continued ‘Our lives are going to be very different’.

    Well, she’s right on one point: a life in which ‘social distancing’ was permanent would be different. It would be hell on earth. Imagine a world in which grandparents couldn’t hug their grandchildren, or in which people couldn’t hug their parents, or closest friends? A world where we could never pat someone on the back, or shake their hands? If social distancing was ‘here to stay’, as Patel seems to want, how are couples ever going to come together? The human species would become extinct within a generation. Or perhaps Patel believes AI is our future?  If so, what a chilling prospect.

    ​In their paper 'Covid-19 The Downside of Social Distancing,' Professor Ophelia Deroy of Ludwig-Maxmilians University, Munich, and her co-authors point out that the demand for social distancing ‘runs counter to the evolved structure of human cognition.’ 

    And that ‘hazardous conditions - make us more - and not less - social’.

    Think back to the moments in your life when you felt most alive. It’s very likely it was when you were close to other people. Perhaps it was when you were at a football match and your team scored in stoppage time to pull off a dramatic victory to win a major tournament.

    Or at a pop concert, when you saw your favourite group. Or at a party when you danced till dawn with the man/woman of your dreams? Or perhaps it was when you had a chance encounter with a stranger on a train or a plane, or in a pub or nightclub, one that blossomed into romance.

    If ‘social distancing’ becomes the ‘new normal’ none of these experiences would take place. Just about the only new friendships, we could forge would be online ones.

    One of the very worst things about the Covid-19 outbreak is the way it has made human beings so wary of each other. OMG! Someone is coming towards me on the pavement, I’d better cross to the other side - I might catch the virus!

    The only sane solution to the human condition - as the wisest philosophers throughout the ages have concluded - is love. But ‘social distancing’ is anti-love. It keeps us apart when we should be coming together.

    When I messaged him about Priti Patel’s statement on Good Morning Britain’ a good friend of mine replied: ‘This is going to cause a big rise in suicide if it is long term.’ He is of course right. Who indeed would want to live in a world where physical contact with other humans was not allowed?

    'No Sex Please, We’re British' was the name of a popular farce back in the 1970s, it would be the reality if we are to keep two metres apart from each other forever.

    Alas, it’s not just Priti Patel coming out with such cold, misanthropic statements. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that there should be no hugging until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.

    But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such a vaccine may never be found. Are we really expected not to embrace anyone for the rest of our lives?

    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    UK Police Bracing for Anti-Lockdown Protests, Ready to Respond ‘if Required’
    In his 1955 work The Sane Society, the great social scientist Erich Fromm wrote: ‘The danger of the past was that men became slaves. The danger of the future was that men may become robots’. How real that threat is now, as politicians and public figures seek to exploit fears about a virus to present anti-human, sociopathic practices as ‘the new normal.’  

    In fact, there could be nothing more abnormal than what Patel and co are suggesting. If there is any distancing to be done- we need to do it from those who would strip us of our common humanity.

    Support Neil Clark’s Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 & @MightyMagyar

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (15)
    Tags:
    Priti Patel, coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines, distance, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse