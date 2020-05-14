Register
19:07 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK 'Failure to Comply' With Free Movement Directives

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106810/44/1068104474_0:34:1920:1114_1200x675_80_0_0_31528a44244c686ed485defe8bbffdcd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005141079305633-european-commission-launches-legal-action-over-uk-failure-to-comply-with-free-movement-directives/

    The United Kingdom is no longer officially a member state of the European Union. Until the end 2020 however, the country will remain subject to the bloc laws and within its institutions and treaties and is therefore subject to penalties if it does not comply.

    The European Union is taking legal action against the UK for allegedly failing to comply with the bloc's freedom of movement rules.

    Brussels issued a formal notice to the British Government on Thursday giving them four months to "address the shortcomings".

    In the opening of infringement proceedings, the European Commission claims that British law "limits the scope" of EU citizens living in the country.

    Examples go back to 2014, including restrictions on EU citizen's ability to access Jobseekers' Allowance and "unjustified" lifetime bans on re-entry to the country are given by the Commission.

    The alleged infractions mean that the UK is in breach of the 2004 free movement directive as well as EU treaty articles 21, 45, and 49.

    Despite the UK formally leaving the bloc in December, the Commission highlights that until the end of the transition period, EU law including free movement continues to apply in Britain.

    ​"We will look at what the EU has to say and we will respond in due course", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

    This marks the first stage of infringement proceedings, which begin when a member start fails to enforce EU law and can lead to the European Court of Justice imposing financial sanctions.

    The transition period for the UK to leave the bloc institutions such as the Single Market and the Customs Union ends in December 2020.

    The formal noticed follows a European Commission debt report in July which claimed that Italy's large public debt in 2018 is a violation of EU budget rules and recommended launching infringement procedures.

    Related:

    European Union is in 'Danger of Dying Out' - EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni
    European Union's Chief Scientist Resigns Over Bloc's Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
    Despite NHS Shortages, UK Sending Vast Amounts of PPE to European Union
    Tags:
    Brexit, freedom of movement, European Commission, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse