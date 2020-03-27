Register
21:10 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Nurses and staff carry food delivered by volunteers outside St George’s Hospital in London

    Johnson Mildly Infected but Wholly Guilty of Criminally Neglecting NHS

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (232)
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107873/41/1078734150_0:0:2892:1627_1200x675_80_0_0_4b58ec65d20c8d5a2ad6a43c75c0c7da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202003271078733923-johnson-mildly-infected-but-wholly-guilty-of-criminally-neglecting-nhs/

    “We are all in this together, really frankly” says Sir Ian Duncan-Smith on the afternoon news as his boss Johnson is diagnosed with Covid-19. His words are the latest in a long line of hypocrisy tainted vomit spewed from the mouths of Tory politicians.

    They should be locked up for their crimes committed against the health and public services, not invited to pontificate on a health crisis their irresponsible and callous actions have left us so ill-equipped to deal with.

    ‘Now is not the time for politics’ state many on my social media feed and thousands of other accounts. Nonsense I say. Now is exactly the time for politics because an ounce of experience is worth a ton of theory and the dire consequences of years of public service cuts that people on the left warned about are now revealing themselves in agonising reality as our NHS and social care services are exposed as woefully ill-equipped in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

    Tories Have Criminally Underfunded NHS for a Decade

    There is not just a criminal shortage of doctors, nurses, acute beds and essential ventilators we also have hundreds of thousands working daily in the frontline against this virus without even proper face masks, surgical gloves and protective overalls. From NHS front line workers to the army of social care workers who care for and tend to our elderly and infirm population in their own homes. They are under equipped, under paid and under intolerable stress with increased workloads by the day. And perhaps most criminally negligent of all is the lack of routine testing of these workers due to the atrocious failure to manufacture and/or purchase sufficient testing kits in early January when the first signs of this deadly virus were flagged up by health professionals across the world.

    We Need Tests & Equipment for UK NHS & Care Workers Not Just Claps

    Last night we witnessed a moving and sincere show of affection for all NHS workers as millions of us stood on balconies or outside front doors and clapped for the enormous and selfless efforts our NHS staff are putting in right now to try and keep us safe. But those staff would much rather have meaningful routine tests than empty gestures from politicians who clapped and cheered for them in front of any available camera last night. They want you to forget how they clapped and cheered even more enthusiastically less than three years ago in Parliament when they voted to impose wage cuts on those same NHS staff by maintaining the hugely damaging one percent wage cap. Remind yourself of that sickening occasion here.

    The Daily Torygraph even had pictures of the Royals applauding the NHS workers and care staff. Very quaint indeed from a family that has never had to rely on the NHS in their existence because they have always had the benefit of the private healthcare the rich and powerful maintain for themselves. How angry I was to read of Prince Charles recent testing for coronavirus couldn’t be expressed in print without a page full of expletives. While millions of us plebs were emotionally coping with the government message to avoid unnecessary travel and social contact on Sunday meaning phone calls to mothers instead of the usual visits and warm hugs on Mother’s Day this privileged, pampered parasite stuck his two fingers up at the rest of us and decided to travel from his London ‘home’ to his Scottish residence of Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate. If you were not a republican before Sunday, you should be now.

    Prince Charles Acted Like the Selfish Pampered Parasite He Is

    Perhaps the restrictive surroundings of Clarence House got too much for the Prince. The scores of bedrooms and guest rooms must be a bit claustrophobic at times. How do you possibly choose which of the many bathrooms to use? The working class living in high rise flats and cramped two and three apartment flats with several children desperate to go out and play were under government instructions to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel and social contact. Many shed tears at not being able to visit their mums on that day. Yet this plank of posh wood decided to exit London where the virus is most active and visit Scotland. It was not just an act of selfish disregard for others it was downright dangerous. Painful salt was then rubbed into the wounds when we learned that he was given a Covid-19 test despite not meeting any of the tests normally applied to others. He was not hospitalised. He had not been in self-isolation without improvement for seven days. Yet he and his privileged wife were given tests. That is class ridden Britain right there in your face.

    Routine Covid-19 Tests for Health & Care Workers Must Be Rolled Out Now

    The ‘don’t travel’ instructions are only for the plebs and ‘satisfying testing conditions’ is only for the plebs. The Royal parasites have irresponsibly spread the danger of infection by travelling unnecessarily from London to Scotland, but they simply don’t care. They know their wealth, power and status will always ensure them care whatever they do and wherever they go. But if you are the wife of my friend from Govan, in Glasgow, and your care duties require you to visit thirty clients a day and take bloods and tend to other ailments you won’t even get a bloody face mask to protect you, let alone a routine test.

    Like millions of other front line workers you are riven with the anxiety of not wanting to avoid work because people need you and rely on you while on the other hand the fear that you could become infected with the virus and carry it back into your home and infect your children. The rich don’t need to worry but real people doing the real job of caring every single day do.

    National emergency services like health, fire and police are obliged to plan for all sorts of emergencies and develop contingency plans to deal with them. The fact the NHS is so under-prepared is not an accident or mistake it is the consequence of Tory politicians ignoring the impassioned pleas of health professionals for years who warned against severe cuts and privatisation of parts of the service as they could foresee the dire outcomes now unfolding.

    NHS Shortfalls are Political Crimes not Unforeseen Accidents

    Of course, the staff in our NHS and care services will do all they can to help people and keep the rest of us safe. That’s what they do. Other workers deserve applause to. The pharmacy workers distributing essential medicines under enormous stress. The supermarket workers dealing with anxious and worried customers. The delivery drivers ensuring supplies of food, medicines and other vital goods reach the shops and other outlets. The transport workers ferrying essential staff to and from their workplaces. All these workers and others deserve recognition and applause in normal times but especially now amid this health crisis. But don’t dare ask me to suspend my criticism of the Tories who have decimated our essential public services over the last decade.

    Unite to Defeat Covid-19 But Never Forget or Forgive Tory NHS Cuts

    I released a short video the other day highlighting the fact that although unity is required to fight Covid-19 we should never forget or forgive the Tories for their years of health and public service cuts and some criticised me for politicising the current situation. I plead guilty of that charge. I am politicising the situation because it is political.

    Our shortage of doctors and nurses is political. Our shortage of ventilators, face masks and protective clothing is political. Our shortage of acute hospital beds is political. Our shortage of Covid-19 testing kits is political. Boris Johnson may be currently exhibiting mild symptoms of coronavirus, but he is wholly responsible for the devastated state that our NHS and other public services find themselves in. I will not unite behind him. He should be called out loudly alongside partners in crime Cameron, May, Duncan-Smith, Gove, Hunt and the other Tory Toffs who laughed and cheered for years while butchering the very public services they all now claim to care for.

    Read the impassioned words of an exhausted and angry junior doctor on the frontline of the battered NHS only last December in his Open Letter to PM Boris Johnson:

    “Like many junior doctors who have worked in overwhelmed and understaffed A&E departments, I’ve seen things happen as a result of the overstretched conditions that I believe should be classed as “never events”. Since 2016, nearly 5,500 patients have died in England alone as a direct result of having waited too long to be admitted to hospital. To put that in perspective, that’s nearly twice the number of people killed in terror attacks in the UK since 1970. We should be outraged.”

    “Prime Minister, can you please try and imagine for one moment working as an NHS paramedic, doctor or nurse in conditions so overstretched that ambulances have to endure dangerous queues and we see patients die on corridor trolleys as a result? Just stop for a moment – please – and think of the human consequences of your NHS underfunding. The NHS everywhere is desperately underfunded and understaffed – and this is on you and your party of government. Your refusal to correct these systemic problems has created more than 5,000 of these “never events”. Prime Minister, you have failed these patients and your negligence has contributed to their deaths.”

    “You and your party have had nearly a decade to leave the health service in a better state than when you found it. On every objective metric, the Conservative party has failed in that, and we see this in our NHS hospitals every single day. England is short of 40,000 nurses and 10,000 doctors, A&E waiting times are the absolute worst in NHS history, our cancer patients are waiting longer than ever to be seen, you have shut down too many district hospitals, you have left us with too few hospital beds, social care is a mess, mental health care is inaccessible, and you have destroyed our capacity to provide a multitude of services in the community to keep people healthy and out of hospital. And now nearly 5,500 people have died as a direct result of your policies. This is the legacy of the “one nation” Conservative party.”

    Read that letter in full guys and then you will understand why I refuse to refrain from political attacks on Johnson, his Tory cronies and the British Establishment as a whole during this crisis.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (232)
    Tags:
    disease, Outbreak, COVID-19, healthcare, UK Conservative Party, Tories, National Health Service (NHS), Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse