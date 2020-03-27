 ‘Statistically Significant’ Increase in Inequality of Life Expectancy in England – ONS

Males and females living in the least deprived areas in England have actually seen an uptick in their life expectancy, whilst males and females in the most deprived areas in England have seen a significant drop in their life expectancy as well as in their quality of life.

The gap in life expectancy in England, between men and women, and between those living in the most deprived areas and those living in the least deprived areas has significantly increased, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Life expectancy at birth varied by 9.0 years for men and 7.4 years for women between the least and most deprived areas in Wales in 2016 to 2018.



Life expectancy at birth varied by 9.0 years for men and 7.4 years for women between the least and most deprived areas in Wales in 2016 to 2018.

The inequality gap remained stable for both sexes when compared with 2013 to 2015

​"Males aged 65 years living in the most deprived areas of England can expect to live five years less than those in the least deprived areas, with the difference being 4.6 years for females aged 65 years", the ONS says. Furthermore males and females living in the most deprived parts of England can, on average, expect to live far fewer years in "good" health. With males in the most deprived areas expected to have 18.9 fewer years in "good" health and females expected to have 19.4 fewer years respectively, compared with those living in the least deprived parts of the country.

Women in the most deprived areas could expect to live less than 50.0 years in good health in 2016 to 2018, 20.1 years fewer than those in the least deprived areas

​On top of that females aged 65 years, and who live in the most deprived areas of England, saw their life expectancy decrease in 2016 to 2018 compared with 2013 to 2015. Whereas females living in the least deprived areas actually saw their life expectancy on the rise.

Explore the average life expectancy, healthy life expectancy by deprivation level using postcode area with our new interactive tool

​“Today’s release highlights the continuing inequality in life expectancy at birth across England. The gap between the most and least deprived areas in England has widened to almost a decade for males and 7.5 years for females since the period 2013 to 2015. In fact, women in the most deprived areas of England experienced a fall in life expectancy at birth, the only group to do so, while women in the least deprived areas saw an increase in life expectancy at birth", remarked Head of Health Analysis and Life Events at the ONS, Ben Humberstone.

“Additionally, those living in the most deprived areas can expect to spend almost two decades less in good health than their counterparts in the least deprived areas; with this gap remaining stable since 2013 to 2015", he added.