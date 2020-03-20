Boris, Don't Listen to Tim, Close Pubs!

I like Tim Martin, the boss of Wetherspoons, but I reckon he has been drinking too much of his own cheap beer.

His comment that, “there's hardly been any transmission of the virus within pubs and I think it's over the top to shut them. That’s a commercial view but also common sense” is complete nonsense.

This statement should be condemned by any sane or sober person but so far, the Tory Government are refusing to criticise him let alone condemn his outrageous and frankly dangerous profit driven comments. Could that be because he has been a heavy Tory donor in the past before he joined the Brexit movement? Or am I being too cynical?

However, he is probably only voicing the very real concerns of many in the hospitality and leisure industry who, despite the promises of our chancellor of a huge financial bailout, have been left high and dry with the lack of clarity about whether or not pubs clubs and restaurants should be closed or not.

This is not the time for Boris Johnson to keep pushing his libertarian values, which I largely normally would agree with, because we the public and publicans need clarity.

Speechless Selfishness

We as a nation and as a world could be drinking in the last chance saloon with coronavirus so Boris must now be straight with us and tell us and his daft dad, Stanley, that all pubs, clubs, restaurants and non-essential shops are going to be forcibly closed down.

I am sick of seeing moronic youngsters showing off on social media that they are still drinking in crowded pubs and defying coronavirus and Boris’s weak advice. Have these kids not got a grannie, grandad or family members who are in the vulnerable groups?

Also, are these ‘me, me, me generation’ the same virtue signalling idiots who were urging us recently to be ‘kind’ on social media?

The same kids who are so concerned about the planet but not worried about the loss of life with the elderly?

They literally make me speechless with their selfishness.

Have they not seen the real horror movie that Sky News have been showing all day of the hospital in Bergamo in Italy? The health workers are literally being overwhelmed by the number of people being admitted and needing oxygen, who are dying of pneumonia?

Then on social media I am still getting idiots telling me it is only like flu and more people die of that each year!

Even worse are the social media morons telling me it is the MSM and people like me creating panic.

Even worse though are the coronavirus conspiracy idiots who believe even the Bergamo Sky News video is actually fake news and the patients are actors!

All of these people need to shut up or be shut down.

A Damning Indictment

Forget about self-isolation, Boris with his lack of clarity on this issue of pubs and restaurants is actually isolating the UK from the rest of Europe and the rest of the world.

I can’t believe it, but his successor as Mayor, Sadiq Khan, seems to be more on the money on the danger of pubs still being open when he declared at the London Assembly last night, “Our liberties and human rights need to be changed, curtailed, infringed — use whatever word you want. I am concerned about people not following the advice. There are still too many people being witnessed on our streets, in our bars, in our cafés, using the Tube, using our buses.”

Boris has been good at performing U-turns recently and now he must do the big one and close down all shops and business apart from supermarkets, food stores and pharmacists.

The majority of people in the UK agree with this drastic action and most people can’t really understand why we haven’t done it already.

Of course, Rishi Sunak needs to provide a way for us all to still have money coming in but I am all for the UK being put into ‘hibernation’ effectively for as long as it takes.

At the same time, we must recognise the sacrifices and selfless service of our own NHS workers of all types who are performing so brilliantly. We must all do everything we can as a community and society to help them, which of course starts with less of us exposing ourselves to the virus and becoming victims that they then have to treat.

We must also recognise that we need our knights of the roads, our truckers and hauliers, couriers and delivery people and other key workers.

All of us need to be less selfish when it comes to acting like locusts and clearing the shelves in the supermarkets. Surely, we all have enough food and especially toilet rolls in our homes now, don’t we?

The picture of the old man standing in an empty supermarket aisle looking at his shopping list and the video of the critical care nurse, Dawn Bilborough who couldn’t get any food after a long shift are a damning indictment of all of us.

Finally, the last word has to be with the Queen:

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

Come on Great Britain we can do this, can’t we?

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.