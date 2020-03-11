Register
13:58 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly appointed Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Treasury in London, Britain, February 13, 2020

    Rishi Sunak Unveils £30Bln Stimulus In Coronavirus Budget As UK Interest Rates Reduced to Record Low

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/55/1078305579_0:14:3030:1718_1200x675_80_0_0_b01f7817adba9f0b8823c12da3d4435f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003111078536808-rishi-sunak-unveils-budget-to-tackle-coronavirus-as-uk-interest-rates-reduced-to-historic-low/

    The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 0.25 percent - the lowest rate in British history. The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would be “temporary but significant”, especially for smaller businesses.

    The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has unveiled his Budget and promised a total of £30 billion in financial stimulus to help businesses and the NHS to cope with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

    Mr Sunak said: "I know how worried people are, worried about the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their financial security...we are doing everything we can to keep our people in this country healthy and financially secure."
    He said: "We will get through this together. The British people may be worried but they are not alone."

    ​He said the NHS would get whatever it needed to cope with the crisis "whether it's millions or billions of pounds."

    Mr Sunak also promised a £1 billion tax cut - small hotels, nightclubs, museums, art galleries, theatres, caravan parks and gyms would be be exempt from business rates for a year.

    He also said: "We’re going to build broadband, railway, roads, he says, as he promises £5bn to get gigabit-capable broadband into the hardest to reach places and £510m of new investment into the shared rural mobile phone network."

    Mr Sunak only took over the finance minister job last month after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned in a row with Boris Johnson about special advisers and was already faced with rescuing an economy weighed down with uncertainty about Britain's trade relationship with the EU in the wake of Brexit.

    Mr Sunak said: "Taken together, the extraordinary measures I have set out today represent £7 billion to support the self-employed, businesses and vulnerable people...That means I am announcing today, in total, a £30bn fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment."

    ​Earlier on Wednesday, 11 March, the Bank of England reduced interest rates to the lowest they have ever been as part of an emergency package of measures to cope with the “economic shock” of coronavirus, which has devastated China and forced Italy to impose a national quarantine.

    There have been 382 reported cases so far in the UK and six people have died, including a man in his 80s who passed away on Tuesday.

    ​The crisis has been highlighted by the fact that junior health minister Nadine Dorries, a Conservative MP since 2005, has tested positive for the virus.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to make a statement on Wednesday evening and there is growing speculation he will suspend Parliament and other public meetings during the crisis.

    Mr Sunak said his first Budget would also deliver on the Conservative Party's promises that were made at the General Election in December.

    He said the British economy was "robust" but he said it faced a temporary economic challenge posed by the health crisis. ​

    ​Mr Sunak said the coronavirus outbreak would hit productivity in Britain because of problems on the supply side but the drop in demand would also affect certain industries, like entertainment, transport and tourism.

    ​He also announced a £500 million fund to provide loans for vulnerable people hit by the coronavirus.

    ​Downing Street said the measures Mr Sunak was outlining would "make the UK one of the best placed economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the virus."

    ​English Premier League champions Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on Wednesday night has been called off as a “precautionary measure” after Gunners players went into self-isolation after it emerged Evangelos Marinakis - the owner of Greek team Olympiakos, who Arsenal played two weeks ago - had tested positive.

    ​The Premier League has so far resisted calls for it to cancel all its fixtures, like Italy’s Serie A, or play them behind closed doors as Spain’s La Liga has decided.

    Italy is the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe, with 10,100 cases, but the British economy is already beginning to feel the effects of the crisis as supply chains which import from China or Italy are drying up.

    The Bank of England said the British economy would “weaken materially” in the coming months because of the outbreak.

    Stock markets around the globe have suffered their biggest daily losses since the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Sajid Javid, Budget, chancellor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse