Boris Johnson’s Father Vows to Keep Going to Pub... Day After PM's Call on 'Social Distancing'

Boris Johnson said on Monday night: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues." But his father has directly contradicted him on live television.

The British Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has promised to continue going to the pub despite the advice on “social distancing” put out by his son’s government.

Interviewed live on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Johnson, 79, was asked if he would self-isolate and stop going to public houses in the light of the advice from the government issued on Monday, 16 March.

“If I have to go to a pub, of course I’ll go to a pub, if I need to go to the pub,” Mr Johnson replied.

​Fellow studio guest Vanessa Feltz asked him why he "needed" to go the pub and Mr Johnson said it would be bad for businesses like pubs if they were suddenly deserted.

​Mr Johnson’s comments have triggered a furious reaction on social media. Some people supported his “business as usual” position but many others claimed he was out of touch and privileged by wealth and the protection of private health insurance.

