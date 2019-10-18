Register
19:03 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in Salford, Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019

    Back Boris!

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs/BBC
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    I’m not talking about Boris’s EU deal either. I am talking about the day when, finally, the decent silent majority fought back against the cultural Marxists who are wrecking this country.

    I loved the way that ordinary working-class commuters dragged a scruffy Global Extinction terrorist off the roof of a tube carriage at Canning Town and gave him a kick in.

    This was a clear sign that we have had enough of anti-democratic middle class acts of terrorism.

    I do not condone violence but why should ordinary hard working Londoners’ have to put up with this crap from middle class eco warriors any longer?

    The police have failed us, so the people have become the police. Our politicians have failed us, so we become the politicians. As for the Mayor, Sadiq Khan well he is just a failure, full stop!

    As the Clash sang many years ago, London is burning and so will be the rest of the country if our politicans do not start representing the majority whether it is over climate change demos, knife crime, immigration or Brexit.

    I see Global Extinction have accepted that having a demo on the tube was a ‘huge own goal’ and have cancelled a planned demo at Gatwick. Good.

    So, for once I agree with these scruffy Herberts that direct action does work!

    Why can’t Dick of the Yard and the Met see that pulling someone off the roof and giving them a bit of a slap seems to work more effectively than wearing rainbow shoelaces and dancing, raving or skateboarding on London bridges with these morons?

    People are getting angry and the events at Canning Town tube station should weigh heavily on MPs minds as they now consider Boris Johnson’s EU deal this weekend.

    I see ‘Wolfie Smith’ Comrade Corbyn has just revealed a new skill as a mind reader as he manged to slag off and say he would not support the Boris’ deal a full 28 minutes before it was actually printed!

    We should all ask Corbyn for the Lottery numbers for Saturday as the man is clearly a clairvoyant!

    Clearly, he is going to marshal his divided party to vote against the deal and push for a second referendum. A referendum? He is likely to get a revolution if he and the self-serving pigs of Westminster get their way.

    Media commentators are always eager to state that people are getting bored with Brexit and just want it over with. However, they are mistaking boredom for pent up frustration and anger from those of us who do not live in the Westminster bubble. People know that they have been betrayed and polls illustrate that respect for politicians is at an all-time low.

    Let me be clear, MPs will have more than 'hurty words' like traitor, betrayal and appeasers to worry about if they again ignore the wishes of the masses.

    Look, when it comes to Boris’s deal the devil is always in the detail and that will come out in the next few days but it looks okay to me. However, time is pressing and if the politicians are serious in saying that they want a deal then they are now drinking (probably subsidised by us the taxpaying mugs) in the last chance saloon.

    For myself personally, I want and have always wanted a full clean break Brexit.

    I have no fear of us heading to a 'cliff edge or leaving on a so-called no deal’ as that was always the alternative deal in my mind. However, if Boris has pulled off a workable compromise, the Muppets in the House of Commons should accept it and let’s get Brexit done so we can get on with a few other pressing problems, shall we? Like knife and gun crime, porous borders, a criminal justice system that favours the villain not the victim, overcrowded schools, lack of doctors and nurses etc; do I need to go on?

    Boris’ Queen’s speech this week was a tick box list of what most people want done in this country but of course, there was no chance of any of it happening as Boris has not got the numbers in parliament. So, the labour leaders were absolutely bang on the money to call it an election manifesto and let’s be straight - we do need an election pronto.

    This mess has to be sorted and although I normally agree with large parts of what Nigel Farage says I think that his call for a further Brexit delay and a general election is out of step with the mood of the people.

    Regardless, there will not be a delay anyway according to “Juncker the drunker” as he says the EU will refuse to agree to an extension if Boris is forced to deliver that dreadful letter.

    If he is telling the truth (and if he remembers when he wakes up!) Drunker has just killed off the Benn surrender act and the lickspittle Tory rebels in one slurred sentence. They have a clear choice now: either vote for Boris’ deal or vote no deal. Both of which suits me, to be frank.

    As for the Remainiacs, of all parties, they no longer have a leg to stand on. They said that they would force Boris to beg for an extension if there was no deal but now that there is clearly a deal and even Juncker is urging them to accept it, they must vote in favour of the new deal.

    Once the deal is approved, they will also no longer have an excuse to block a General Election which I presume Boris will call almost immediately and then he can enact his Queens speech and the UK can get down to forging a positive future and dealing with the issues that really do matter to people.

    So, it is clear the self-serving pigs have to either vote for this compromise deal or vote for no deal but they should not dare delay a decision any longer unless they too want to be pulled off the roof and given a kick in!

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Sadiq Khan, EU, Boris Johnson, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse