Boris Johnson Reaches a Brexit Deal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover an array of topics including the Brexit deal. The United Kingdom will be leaving the European Union on October 31st, in just two weeks.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Johnson Reaches Brexit Deal with EU

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Carbs and Gut Health

Stephen Lendman - Geopolitical Analyst | Trouble in Madrid

Tom Luongo - Publisher of Gold, Goats, and Guns | Bolton's Resistance

Dr. Bill Honigman - Progressive Healthcare Activist | Bernie and the DNC

Ryan Cristian - Founder of The Last American Vagabond | Iran from the Inside

Boris Johnson finally reached a Brexit deal just two weeks before the UK will leave the EU. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains the status of Brexit now that a deal has been reached.

We have to take care of our gut. We have to limit our carbs. Our favorite internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth outlines what we should do to be truly healthy.

Street violence is escalating in Spain. Protesters are setting cars on fire and battling police due to the imprisonment of nine pro-independence leaders. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman explains what is happening and the backstory.

John Bolton is now a major player in the "Ukraine-Joe Biden- whistleblower" saga. Publisher of Gold, Goats, n' Guns Tom Luongo outlines how Bolton fits into the picture.

Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by superstar political figure AOC. Progressive healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman gives his perspective on the Democratic Presidential Primaries, healthcare, and Bernie.

Most MSM viewers have a convoluted understanding of life in Iran. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian has a recent video on his site exposing the truth about Iran versus the irresponsible narrative that the major news networks are pushing.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com