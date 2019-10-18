Register
19:03 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Labour MP John McDonnell leaves the BBC studios in London, Britain September 8, 2019

    John McDonnell Warns Rebel Labour MPs Against Supporting Johnson's Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Final Countdown: UK, EU Strike Brexit Deal (16)
    102
    Subscribe

    After successfully securing a withdrawal agreement from the European Union on Wednesday and ultimately solving the issue of the Irish backstop by keeping Northern Ireland in the Single Market but outside the Customs Union, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must now win a majority vote and pass the deal through parliament.

    Labour's shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said he will be warning Labour MPs against voting for Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement on Saturday, claiming that no one with “the true interest of their constituents at heart” could back the deal, while speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Friday morning.

    Fellow Labour MP Graham Stringer, who campaigned for a Leave vote in 2016, told LBC on Friday morning that he was “thinking hard” about backing the agreement.

    Jon Lansman the Chair of the pro-Corbyn group Momentum, said on Twitter that Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) will have "no choice" but to replace Labour MPs who vote for the deal at the next election.

    ​Fellow NEC member, Huda Elmi, also tweeted "It's pretty basic. Being a Labour MP means opposing the Tories when they try to destroy our country" and called the deal "reckless." 

    ​​So far the Labour Party has not said whether it will whip MPs into voting against the deal and despite rumours it currently appears that the whip will not be withdrawn from Labour MPs who vote with the government.

    This comes as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that she has a "real suspicion" that Labour would be happy to see Boris Johnson's deal win the vote on Saturday, appearing to oppose it while giving the "nod to ‘rebels’ to ensure numbers there to pass".

    Both comments come amid reports that a number of rebel Labour MPs in leave voting areas could potentially support Johnson's deal if the Prime Minister agrees to include commitments to rights and protections for workers in UK-law.

    An anonymous Labour backbencher from a Leave-voting constituency told the Huffington Post on Thursday said that they are looking through the text of the deal agreed to by the EU on Thursday, in particular the “level playing field” proposals to maintain the UK’s workers and environmental rights equivalent to the EU's.

    “In some ways, this is weaker than May’s deal because it takes them from the withdrawal agreement and puts them into the non-binding political declaration,” the MP said.

    “But if Boris can write all these things onto the face of a bill, and bring that bill forward pronto, we can vote for it,” he said.

    Concerns from Labour MPs in leave seats were raised regarding the party's position, saying that the leadership were forcing them to support the deal as their constituents would not accept a second referendum.

    The Labour leadership has strongly opposed the deal with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer slamming it as "even worse" than Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

    Corbyn has made it clear that he rejects the PMs deal and opposes divergence from EU rules and regulations on social rights, which he believes set the stage for a "Trump deal".

    “This sell out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote,” Corbyn said on Thursday.

    ​Despite previously saying he wanted to a General Election before any second referendum on Brexit, the Labour leadership may move to force a referendum on the Prime Ministers deal.

    The chances of Johnson's deal succeeding remain increasingly thin as his confidence and supply partners the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have confirmed that they will not be supporting the deal, seeing single market membership for Northern Ireland and the deals de facto customs border down the Irish Sea as unsatisfactory.

    The Liberal Democrats have likewise pledged a three-line whip to keep MPs in line and vote against the government

    ​To win the vote, the government will need at least 318 vote. If every Conservative MP supports the deal, the government will have just 285 votes, which would require opposition rebels to switch sides.

    Boris Johnson has consistently pledged that he will bring the UK out of the European Union by the 31 October deadline. However, if the vote fails, he is required under the Benn act to request a Brexit extension.

    Earlier this month, around 19 Labour MPs wrote to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, declaring that they “wish to see the British EU referendum result honoured without further delay.” 

    Topic:
    Final Countdown: UK, EU Strike Brexit Deal (16)

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Reaches a Brexit Deal
    Boris Johnson's Brexit Breakthrough Dominates Headlines as PM Seeks to Sell New Deal to Parliament
    Merkel and Macron Hold Press Briefing After European Council Summit on Brexit - Video
    Britain’s Wealthiest Trio Gains Combined $1.1 Billion After New Brexit Deal Announcement – Report
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, Labour Party, John McDonnell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse