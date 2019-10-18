Video, Photo: Climate Activists 'Extinction Rebellion' Protest in London

Activists from the 'Extinction Rebellion' and allied groups have held a protest in central London as part of a series of actions against what they see as insufficient efforts on environmental policy worldwide.
The participants marched through central London to promote their environmental agenda. Some of them shared videos of the march online.
Extinction Rebellion gathering at Whitehall Gardens for final day and march through London. Helicopter overhead and riot police vans surrounding the park but a peaceful atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/VVGEzezXTP— Nina Pullman (@nina_pullman) October 18, 2019
A quick slice of #ExtinctionRebellion’s Oxford Circus action this morning. Why does @MetPoliceEvents need to check whether the officers are “happy with their powers” of arrest? Should they not already know protest law on obstruction?! @netpol pic.twitter.com/ocmMneUQdp— Lady_Claire 🇪🇺🌎🕷 (@Lady_ClaireUK) October 18, 2019
The 'Extinction Rebellion' group operates globally and uses civil disobedience to attract attention of world leaders to the issue of climate change.
Thousands of #ExtinctionRebellion #rebels now at Whitehall Gardens #ClimateEmergency #BiodiversityCrisis @XRebellionUK pic.twitter.com/qEbAefNKFl— Sean PdeC (@SeanPdeC) October 18, 2019
