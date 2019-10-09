Walk Not Talk

So, let me get this right. Germany wants to take control of Northern Ireland and keep them permanently in the EU. However, Northern Ireland is an integral part of our union and will never be allowed to be sacrificed to the likes of Angela Merkel. Therefore, it is cut and dried, there has to be NO DEAL!

So now it is clear that Boris and we must walk away, stop all negotiations and leave the corrupt undemocratic EU on WTO terms today.

Enough of this pantomime and this attack on our sovereignty. As we see the real EU agenda emerge, it is clear that Germany has forgotten where annexing a country got them before. Yes, I am mentioning the war and, no I will not be silenced by the EU lickspittles and traitors who infest Twitter, the BBC or Sly News.

Listening to the MSM broadcasters you would think that you were listening to a modern Lord Haw Haw. ‘Germany calling, Germany calling’ as these Remainiac broadcasters tried to spin a narrative that it was all Boris’ fault.

Cleary there was a series of tweets from inside number 10, probably from Dominic Cummings, which laid out where we were and what was going to happen next. These tweets criticised and accused Varadkar of going cold on any deal that Boris has put forward, it also criticised Angela Merkel and said she would not help us.

Which of course she clearly demonstrated yesterday morning when she and Boris had a ‘fiery exchange’ on the phone.

Number 10 reported that "she made clear a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely" and "the UK cannot leave without leaving Northern Ireland behind in a customs union and in full alignment forever".

Forever? Forever!

Boris is correct to reject this. No way can a British PM discard and abandon any part of our nation to secure a lousy deal with the EU.

However, it would appear that out main broadcasters are quite comfortable with us abandoning Northern Ireland as they immediately went into divert mode and started talking about the blame culture and of course they were putting all the blame on Boris …again.

‘BBC Five Dead’ led their later news bulletins with Donald Tusk’s tweet which stated,

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo Vadis?”

Why not lead on the what Merkel shouted on the phone to our PM about Northern Ireland and forever and forever? Have they forgotten balance?

The BBC have swallowed and repeated this EU narrative and seem to have forgotten they are the British Broadcasting Corporation and not the German or the EU one.

I have watched and listened in vain for them to put guests on to counter this propaganda.

Admittedly they got Steve Baker up from the ERG who said “We'd like a deal. We'd like to end up in a relationship of the character the EU offered us last year. For the whole UK. But the EU has been encouraged by our weak and incompetent Parliament to think Northern Ireland is the price. That's wrong. Boris is right to defend our Union.”

However, the Biased broadcasters still carried on leading their bulletins with Tusk’s view rather than someone like Baker, why? Do you really need me to tell you why?

Then they gave loads of prominence to Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney who said it was "hard to disagree" with Mr Tusk's comments. Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he as his PM, Varadkar, has been the EU’s puppet for months now.

I agree 100 per cent with Nigel Farage who tweeted, “No British Government could ever accept Germany telling us that part of the UK has to stay in the EU. The choice now is clear: A clean break Brexit, or stay in a new militarized empire.

Time to choose freedom.”

I wonder if Nigel will be given a big interview on BBC Newsnight or the Today programme. Don’t hold your breath!

I also love the hard-line reaction of DUP leader, Arlene Foster who suggested Mr Johnson's Brexit proposals had "flushed out Dublin's real intentions to trap Northern Ireland in the EU customs union forever".

She said: "For the UK to be asked to leave a part of its sovereign territory in a foreign organisation which the UK would no longer be a part and over which we would have no say whatsoever is beyond crazy. No UK government could ever concede such a surrender."

She is correct and it now proves that Boris was correct in using the surrender terminology in the Commons.

These traitors in parliament and in the BBC and Sky News are willing to sell out our fellow Brits and at the same time endanger the Good Friday agreement and peace in Northern Ireland. They disgust me, they are not just traitors but also foul cowardly collaborators.

I love the way that the Germans are spinning the line that they will not comment on a private call by Merkel and will not participate in a ‘blame game’. I wonder why? Could it possibly be that Number 10 is telling the truth?

In the series of texts, allegedly from Dominic Cummings, he states that there will be an end to the negotiations this week and that there will be inevitably a general election. He also states ‘that to marginalise the Brexit Party, we will have to fight the election on the basis of ‘no more delays, get Brexit done immediately’.

I think he is half right, but, and it is a massive but, why do Cummings and Boris see Nigel Farage and the Brexit party as the enemy?

Instead of attacking Farage they should be working on a pact to work together. Even the start of talks between the Tories and the Brexit party would be enough to silence the likes of Varadkar and Merkel and even put the BBC and Sky news back in their box.

Boris should forget the bluster, scrap the negotiations now and state clearly, we are walking away and at the same time announce a pact with the Brexit party. All politicians who say they want to leave must unite to fight the common enemy. This is no time for egos they should all be putting this great country first.

Tusk asked Boris in his tweet ‘Quo Vadis’ or in English “where are you marching”.

We should reply we are marching to the door marked ‘Exit’ and we are taking our £39 Billion with us, and the people are with us because the question was simple, leave or remain. There was certainly no talk of shoddy deals or betrayals of the Northern Irish on any ballot paper I looked at.

The time for talking is over, it is time for walking!

