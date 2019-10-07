Last week, a Scottish court received government papers according to which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay, if no departure deal was agreed by 19 October.

Scotland's Outer House of the Court of Session has refused to issue an order that would oblige UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to Brexit, Sky News reported on Monday.

The order in question was submitted by campaigners last week. One of them, lawyer Jo Maugham, told Sky News that they would appeal the court's decision tomorrow.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly stressed that he will take the UK out of the European Union on 31 October.

However, according to UK legislation, the prime minister is compelled to request a Brexit extension if he fails to agree on a deal by 19 October, or if he has parliament's approval to leave without a deal.

On Wednesday, Johnson revealed the draft plan of pullout conditions which stipulates abandoning the so-called backstop, which was supposed to keep Northern Ireland more integrated with the bloc and avoid a hard border.

As an alternative, the blueprint offers the creation of a regulatory zone in Ireland, that would have all the necessary customs checks brought to a minimum and performed electronically.