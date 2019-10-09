Many Conservative UK Lawmakers Ready to Quit Over No-Deal Brexit - Report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the main pro-Brexit figures before the 2016 referendum and has remained a staunch believer that an exit from the EU will be beneficial to Britain. Since assuming office in July 2019, he has been unable to present a comprehensible deal with the EU and has been faced with strong challenges to his leadership.

As Brexit October deadline looms, Johnson reportedly faces a new rebellion of the UK cabinet over a no-deal Brexit. According to The Times, many UK Conservative lawmakers are preparing to quit if the country crashes out of the block without a comprehensive divorce agreement.

On Tuesday evening, the UK Parliament completed the longest session in its history and went on a short vacation until 14 October, when Queen Elizabeth II is expected to open the new session.

Johnson had previously asked the Queen for the prorogation of the parliament, but for a much longer one. The opposition saw this as an attempt to block the parliament from participating in Brexit decision-making. The Supreme Court ruled that such prorogation is illegal.

Brexit was initially supposed to happen on 29 March but was postponed to 31 October amid the UK government's failure to negotiate the divorce terms. Johnson is determined to leave the European Union by the deadline, even in the case of a no-deal scenario, which reportedly might result in economic fallout.

