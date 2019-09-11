Register
11 September 2019
    Protesters outside the House of Commons, London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

    Blame, Shame, No Gain

    © REUTERS / Vudi Xhymshiti
    by Jon Gaunt
    Whilst most sensible Brits slept last night the Mother of all Parliaments and this great country suffered a night of Blame, Shame and No Gain as the House of Muppets descended first into farce then almost anarchy.

    It was of course a shame that Boris had to prorogue Parliament but what other option was open to him when it became clear that the self-servers were never going to respect the decision of the people and their instruction to leave the EU?

    Everything that has happened since proves that without a shadow of a doubt there is now a clear battle between the people and the majority of the Muppets in the House of Commons.

    Boris is not to blame for this, the Reaminiacs are. They do not have, in anyway, the support of the country as poll after poll shows people want the Brexit issue finished and are supporting Boris as PM. For God’s sake, Corbyn could only manage to come fourth after the ‘don’t knows’ in a poll of who would be the best PM.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (bottom) speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (bottom) speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019

    The actions and the clear bias that the ‘Squeaker’ John Bercow has shown in recent weeks and months is also shaming of our Parliamentary democracy.

    Last night, after his cringeworthy resignation speech which seemed to go on for a millennium and his tears, which as my teacher used to say don’t impress me, this EU lickspittle had a final dig at the Government when he threatened not to walk to the Lords as demanded of him by protocol.

    This and the pathetic protest of the anti-democracy lefties and Greens holding up posters saying that they had been ‘silenced’ sickened me. As for the posters declaring that MP’s had been silenced, what an insult they were to the 17.4 million who voted for leave? They are the ones who have been silenced, side-lined and ignored by the self-serving pigs of Westminster.

    Then of course it nearly all kicked off in a hand bags at dawn kind of protest as some no mark MP tried to stop Bercow getting up off his seat! Big girls’ blouses came to mind but of course I self-censored that thought out of my mind!

    If you haven’t seen this yet, and who can blame you, sleep is much more important than watching this sick pantomime, you really should take a look at it on the internet to see how these dishonourable members acted last night. It was more childish than a University Debating society punch up.

    A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows MPs filing back into the House after voting on the third reading of the European Union Withdrawal No 6 Bill, a bill to delay Brexit for three months, in the House of Commons in London on September 4, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / -
    A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows MPs filing back into the House after voting on the third reading of the European Union Withdrawal No 6 Bill, a bill to delay Brexit for three months, in the House of Commons in London on September 4, 2019

    And you have to ask what has been gained by all this nonsense?

    Absolutely nothing, nothing at all. They have paralysed Boris but they have also paralysed the whole of Government and created another minimum three-month delay in Brexit.

    This is clearly not what the country wants. But these selfish undemocratic morons don't care. They don’t even care that most of them got elected on the promise of respecting the result of the referendum. They don’t care that they don’t even have a solution to the impasse of the Brexit question.

    All they care about is getting an interview on Sly News or singing the Red Flag in the House of Commons and videoing it. Greta Thunberg is more mature than these morons.

    Just weeks ago, they were either bleating, whining or demanding a peoples' vote, a second referendum or a general election but now that they have been offered one, they have all run for the hills or their second homes in Tuscany.

    If these self-serving pigs are so sure that they are working for the good of the UK and have the support of the people let’s have a real people’s vote in the form of a general election today.

    But no, they will not do this they want to make sure first that we cannot really leave the EU by effectively castrating Boris Johnson’s political and negotiation trump card.

    How on earth these deluded dunces can't see that tactically when the day of reckoning comes this will all play against them and for Boris.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

    I put all the blame for the present constitutional crisis on the Remainiacs who have clearly spent the last three years trying not to get a people’s vote or a second referendum but actually trying to stop Brexit and us ever leaving. They have been playing a filthy, dirty treasonous game and now it’s time for Boris to fight fire with even more fire.

    He must join forces with Nigel Farage in an electoral pact as I have been saying for months now. Together they would be unstoppable. I see that elements of the Tory press, including the Sun, are now beginning to agree with me at last.

    However, there is no time to waste as all that matters is that us patriots take back control of the agenda and all sides must realise Brexit, a proper Brexit has to come first before any other policy statements.

    A general election will settle this matter once and for all.

    However, if we drain the swamp we must make sure that the newly elected Parliament has an independent, unbiased speaker and MPs who will respect the wishes of the country.

    This was underlined this morning as Theresa May’s Honours list was announced when it appeared that the more you failed the more you got rewarded.

    How on earth can the failure and architect of Theresa May’s betrayal agreement, Olly Robbins get a knighthood? Or how about Robbie Gibb, her spin master and head of communications? The one thing Theresa the appeaser was unanimously useless at was communicating.

    Then of course Dick of the Yard has been made a Dame whilst the body count rises in London. This woman who agreed with May that stop and search was racist and should be reduced is now a Dame? I know this whole period has been a flipping pantomime but really?! I don’t know why May didn’t go the full hog and canonise Sadiq Khan.

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017

    Let's be straight: no political party is in or will be in power unless there is radical change in our representatives because clearly the people in charge are the Cultural Marxists and Common Purpose social justice warriors who infest every area of British public life but are never part of any manifesto.

    The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band sang, “No matter who you vote for, the government always gets in” and I’ve always tended to agree with them. However now I realise that they are wrong because what actually happens in modern Britain, is that whoever you vote for, the virtue signallers, globalists and self-serving pigs always get in.

    That’s why we need to drain the swamp.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Jon Gaunt and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

