British MPs Vote to Force Government to Release No-Deal Brexit Plans

Earlier on Monday, the parliament passed a bill that would prevent Boris Johnson from leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal, despite the prime minister's threat of calling a snap election.

UK lawmakers voted on Monday to oblige the government to publish its impact assessments for a no-deal Brexit.

The motion, which passed by 311 votes to 302, also requires the UK government to publish communications between government officials over their plans to suspend parliament weeks before the Brexit deadline.

The government now has until Wednesday evening to release all correspondence, including informal communications through such channels as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Cabinet ministers have opposed the demands, expressing concerns over the scope of the documents that were to be published.

Earlier in the day, the Queen rubber-stamped a bill seeking to block Boris Johnson from taking the country out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on 31 October.

The prime minister, who vowed to exit the UK with or without a deal, had urged legislators to vote for an early election, but opposition parties said they would only back a snap election if no-deal was off the table.

In late-August, the prime minister received the Queen's approval to prorogue Parliament until 14 October. Commenting on the decision, Johnson said that the previous session had lasted for 340 days and should be brought to a close.

