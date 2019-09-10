Register
16:20 GMT +310 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK

    Former Brexit Chief Calls for 'Serious Overhaul' of Devolution or Face 'Scything Rupture'

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    With Parliament being prorogued after repeated failures by the Johnson government to leave the EU with or without a deal and a looming general election, pro-independence sentiment has once again become a topic of consideration in the different parts of the UK.

    Speaking in Edinburgh on Monday evening about Brexit and the future of the Union, former Brexit Chief Philip Rycroft warned a no-deal Brexit would be a serious blow to the integrity of the United Kingdom

    Brexit, he said would be “the most scything possible rupture” and claims the UK could trade on bare-bones international rules are fantasy.

    Explaining that "alongside the negotiations on our trading relationship with the EU, the UK will also be remaking its own domestic policies".

    "Importing the rules once set by Brussels means importing the political controversy they inevitably attract. What is the right immigration system for EEA nationals post-Brexit? How should the labour and environmental standards evolve in a post Brexit UK? Should we aspire to a Singapore off-Europe model?"

    © AFP 2019 / Adrian Dennis
    Британский премьер-министр Борис Джонсон с курицей в руках во время визита на уэльскую ферму в рамках своей предстоящей кампании по реновации сектора сельского хозяйства после Brexit

    Invoking the infamous examples of "chlorinated chicken" and "hormone-filled beef" as results of a trade agreement with the US seeing the UK's food regulatory standards drop, Rycroft explained that Scotland which overwhelmingly supports remaining in the EU, may desire the power to have a separate regulatory body to the rest of the UK.

    Rycroft outlined potential solutions to an impeding structural crisis of the Union and suggested a "transformational shift from the way which Whitehall works with its devolved system of government. There are undoubtedly things that Whitehall can do to sharpen up its own capabilities. Devolution has for too long been an add-on to the main job".

    "The key would be a serious overhaul of the system of intergovernmental relations to bring devolved governments deeper into the councils of the UK government", he added.

    An actor wearing a Boris Johnson mask is joined by Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams during a 'Borders Against Brexit' protest in the border town of Dundalk, Ireland, June 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    An actor wearing a Boris Johnson mask is joined by Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams during a 'Borders Against Brexit' protest in the border town of Dundalk, Ireland, June 28, 2018

    He also offered a potential federal arrangement for the UK, quoting Boris Johnson that the way to "bubblegum this great union of ours together would be surprisingly simple, to work out a federal solution through further devolution".

    When asked how devolution of the UK pertains to the Irish conundrum, Rycroft outline a number of solutions including placing EU customs checks on the coast of the Republic of Ireland and even describing putting "the border down the Irish sea" as the "simplest way of cutting the gordian knot".

    This arrangement is currently not an option for the current Conservative and Unionist Government; a commonality amongst many of the proposed Brexit resolutions.

    The Irish backstop, to which the EU will accept no amendments, is designed to prevent the the erection of a hard border in Ireland and a potential return to violence.

    All Under One Banner represent a collection of a Scottish independence groups who have organized marches in Aye, Aberdeen and Perth
    © Sputnik / Alex South
    All Under One Banner represent a collection of a Scottish independence groups who have organized marches in Aye, Aberdeen and Perth

    Rycroft outlined that while work between the Scottish government and the UK government in preparation for a no-deal Brexit did occur, the two were pragmatically split on the approach towards negotiations.

    "The consensus for either government to accept the compromises necessary were always weak. The Scottish government was never likely to resile from it's principle objection to Brexit".

    He did explain however that if preparations for no-deal are in place, they were in place as early as March 2019, when Rycroft officially left the government.

    The event comes amid an atmosphere of confusion and anxiety in Britain regarding Brexit, especially in Scotland.

    With Scotland voting to remain and England and Wales voting narrowly to leave, questions regarding Scottish independence have been reignited as Scotland is seen by many as being dragged out of the EU against its will.

    Rallies for independence in Scotland and Wales took place over the weekend, drawing thousands of attendees. 

    Brexit has led to a political deadlock in Parliament with the opposition blocking a no-deal Brexit and a general election being delayed until confirmation that the government will abide by the law has been given.

    Parliament is now suspended until the 14th of October, just before the official Brexit deadline on the 31st.

    Related:

    Scottish Labour Party Leader Calls for UK to Become Federal State
    No-Deal Brexit, Return of Hard Border Can Fuel Extremism in Northern Ireland - Police Chief
    European Parliament's Brexit Chief Says Another Extension 'Unacceptable', Slams 'Helpless Status Quo'
    Ex-Brexit Chief Urges 'Radical' UK Restructure Amid Pro-Independence Sentiments in Scotland, Wales - Reports
    Buy British! Chief of UK Car Giant Vauxhall Predicts No Deal Brexit Dividend
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, federalism, devolution, United Kingdom, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse