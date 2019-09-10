Register
    'The Whole of British Politics Has Been Damaged' – UKIP Member on Brexit Debacle

    © AFP 2019 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Opinion
    
    The UK parliament has been officially suspended until 14 October, with PM Boris Johnson coming under increasing pressure from opposition. Johnson’s bid to hold snap election was thwarted last night as MPs rallying against his Brexit stance insisted that a law blocking a no deal withdrawal from the EU should be implemented before said vote was held.

    Furthermore; another ruling that was given royal assent on Monday stipulates that Downing Street will have to seek yet another extension of Article 50 unless a revamped divorce bill or no-deal Brexit is approved in the House of Commons by the 19th of October.

    And to compound the political turbulence currently rocking Westminster, House Speaker John Bercow announced that he will resign either by Halloween or after the next general election, in what will surely be a dramatic end to a tenure that has been marked by accusations of bias towards the remain cause.

    UKIP member Graham Eardley has weighened in the turmoil.

    Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU in October?

    Graham Eardley: I think the UK will be leaving the EU in October. Boris Johnson has pledged that he will die in a ditch if we don’t leave the EU in October, mind you, he did say that he would lay in front of the runway at Heathrow, and so much for that promise, but I think there’s too much at stake for us not to leave the EU on the 31st of October.

    In order not to break the law Boris has mentioned that there will be a deal and that’s what he has advocated with Leo Varadkar, he will cause trouble by doing that with the ERG; who have quite clearly said that they want a no-deal exit within his own party, plus he’d be risking any chance of a deal with the Brexit Party.

    My own party UKIP has taken a very pragmatic approach and said that they will not do anything to put the chances of a Brexit at risk, whether that’s with a deal or without a deal and as it stands at the moment, the only deal on the table is Theresa May’s failed withdrawal agreement and I would hope that we can leave without the withdrawal agreement, that would be a no-deal Brexit, or a better-negotiated deal, but the clock is ticking and the 31st of October is approaching, so it looks like a no deal for me.

    
    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    

    Sputnik: Has John Bercow damaged the role of House Speaker?

    Graham Eardley: John Bercow has been a very political speaker and speakers are meant to act in a neutral manner, I think the whole of British politics is damaged, whether it’s the speaker, whether it’s the opposition, whether it’s the government, by the politicians that are in there not following through and acting on the will of the people, which was to leave the EU, which was pointed out in the 2016 referendum.

    Sputnik: Is the Labour opposition cowardly for refusing to take part in a snap election?

    Graham Eardley: I just don’t understand Labour. They campaigned for an election, Jeremy Corbyn says their policy was to have an election, they get the opportunity for an election and then they reject it. I think they are behaving crazily; I wouldn’t say cowardly, I just cannot fathom what they are on about.

    They said that they are fighting against a no-deal Brexit, but quite clearly they are not doing this and the government appear quite determined to force it through, yet Labour got the chance to have a vote to stop Brexit if they were the government in the way that they want, or to have another referendum; which is they now avowed policy, so I just think things are happening in a crazy manner.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    withdrawal, European Union, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
