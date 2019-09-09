UK Foreign Secretary Raab to Negotiate Brexit Deal, PM Johnson to Skip Brussels Trip - Report

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Monday that the British "government will always respect the rule of law", responding to concerns that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could ignore legislation that may force him to delay Brexit, Reuters reported.

"...That's been our clear position, consistently, and frankly it's outrageous that that is even in doubt," Raab told parliament [...] Of course, how the rule of law will be respected is normally straightforward, but sometimes it can be more complex because there are conflicting laws or competing legal advice", Raab said, cited by Reuters.

Raab also said that he would go to Brussels on 17 October to negotiate a Brexit deal, adding that Johnson would not attend, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Monday, a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit in late October became law after receiving the formal assent of Queen Elizabeth II.

The bill aims to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal. It forces UK Prime Minister Johnson to ask for a delay unless a deal has been agreed with the bloc or the parliament votes for a no-deal Brexit by 19 October.

Since coming to power in July, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the 31 October deadline with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition in parliament to a no-deal scenario.

The situation around Brexit is reportedly at an impasse since the country's parliament opposes the agreement with the EU in its current form, and at the same time categorically rejects Brexit without an agreement with the bloc. Brussels has refused to revise the agreement.