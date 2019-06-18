The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to Royal Ascot

For good reason, it's been called 'The Olympics of Flat racing'. Five days of the very top class action featuring the world's best horses. With strength in depth in all of the thirty races, Royal Ascot, which starts on Tuesday, can be a veritable minefield for punters but bearing in mind certain key factors can help tilt the odds in our favour.

First, there's no form quite like Royal Ascot form. Horses that have won or ran well at the meeting before tend to do so again.

Second, look at the record of trainers in particular races.

Sir Michael Stoute has farmed Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes, winning it eight times in the last 13 years and four times in the last five. Aidan O'Brien has won Tuesday's Coventry Stakes eight times. Willie Mullins has won the Ascot Handicap four times in the last seven years, John Gosden has had four Wolferton wins since 2012. Incredibly, just three trainers, Aidan O'Brien, Mark Johnston and Sir Michael Stoute have won Wednesday's Queen's Vase seventeen times between them since 1998, with O'Brien or Johnston winning 11 of the last 14 runnings. Between them, Gordon Elliott and Mark Johnston have won the last four runnings of the Queen Alexandra Stakes, which brings Royal Ascot to an end on Saturday.

© AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) attend on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2019

Third, remember that favourites or horses in the top three in the betting generally do well in the Group 1 and 2 races, (for example, the favourite has won eight of the last twelve runnings of the Gold Cup), while in the Windsor Castle Stakes (average SP of 20-1 in the last 11 years), and some of the handicaps it often pays to look beyond the obvious.

Now let's take a day-by-day look at the action

DAY ONE (Tuesday) features three Group One contests. Aidan O'Brien's Arizona looks a worthy market leader in the Coventry (3.05), while Mabs Cross could provide some each-way value in the King's Stand (3.40). The Northern raider was a close-up third in this race last year and going conditions this time round look more suitable, particularly if the thunderstorms arrive.

Phoenix of Spain was a really impressive winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas last time and should go well again in the St James's Palace (4.20), while French 2000 Guineas runner-up Shaman has each-way possibilities.

© AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS Jockey James Doyle leads horse Blue Point after winning the King's Stand Stakes race on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2019.

Given Willie Mullins' record in the race, you can't write off Buildmeupbuttercup in the Ascot Stakes (5.000 despite his unimpressive form figures; two others for the short-list are Gordon Elliott's Mengli Khan and from an each-way perspective Kerosin, one of only three last time out winners in the field. John Gosden is the go-to man in the Wolferton (5.35) and so Star of Bengal has to be given serious consideration along with previous Royal Ascot winner Magic Wand.

DAY TWO (Wednesday)

Given his record in the race, the Mark Johnston-duo Nayef Road and Themaxwecan are worth an each-way interest in the Queen's Vase (3.05). Crystal Ocean, a winner at the meeting last year, could grab his first Group 1 success in the Prince of Wales's (3.40), whiles Threading, second behind Alpha Centauri last year, looks an interesting contender in the Duke of Cambridge (4.20). The Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) is fiendishly difficult but the consistent Kynren, second at the track last time out, could reward each-way support.

DAY THREE (Thursday)

Last year's winner Stradivarius, the mount of Frankie Dettori, is the one they all have to beat in the feature race of the day, the Gold Cup. Very consistent French raider Called to The Bar makes some each-way appeal at 16-1. Pogo, a good winner at Newmarket the time before last makes some appeal in the Britannia (5.00).

© AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS Racegoers attend on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 18, 2019.

DAY FOUR and DAY FIVE SELECTIONS TO FOLLOW...

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

Support his Anti-Stalker Crowd-Fund

https://fundrazr.com/41BlC1?