Register
20:09 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.

    Women Dressing as Men OK'd at Famous British Horse Racing at Royal Ascot

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Society
    Get short URL
    112

    Organizers of the one of the oldest British social traditions - the horse racing set of events in Ascot, England - have relaxed its strict dress code to account for visitors who just want to "feel most comfortable."

    The move towards cross-dressing was set out in Ascot's recognition of "key trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion." According to the released Royal Ascot Dress Code, women are permitted to dress in men's clothes and vice versa, as long as some strict guidelines remain upheld.

    Transgender racegoers are also meant to feel welcome at the world-famous race meeting. Commenting on the rules, Britain's first transgender jockey Victoria Smith said:

    "If someone identifies as a woman, they should be allowed to wear ladies' clothes, as long as they stick to the rules."

    Men must put on an ensemble that includes a waistcoat and tie (no cravats or bow ties), a black or grey top hat and black shoes worn with socks. The rules stipulate that gentlemen are not allowed to customize their top hats (with, for example, coloured ribbons or bands) in the Royal Enclosure.

    For ladies, strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted, while jackets and pashminas may be worn. Female visitors may wear trouser suits and jumpsuits and must wear hats.

    Social events are merely one part of the controversial debate on accommodation of transgender persons in British establishments. A discussion is ongoing on whether to allow transgender patients in before they have begun transition in all-female hospital wards.

    READ MORE: 'Patients With Male Anatomy Shouldn't Be in Women's Wards': NHS Trans Debate

    Dating back to the beginning of the 18th century, the Royal Ascot is annually attended by the Queen and other members of Britain's royal family. According to the strict dress code, overseas visitors are welcome to wear the formal national dress of their country or service dress.

    Related:

    'Patients With Male Anatomy Shouldn't Be in Women's Wards': NHS Trans Debate
    UK Public to Pay for Transgender Murderer Who Wants Sex Change Surgery
    'No Lady Behaves Like That': 3 Trans Women, Young Mother Violently Stamp on Man
    Tags:
    horse racing, dress code, Royal Ascot, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse