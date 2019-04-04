Shoot Corbyn Video is Appalling – Dishonourable Discharges Must Follow

With such a cautionary approach I viewed a Russia TV (RT) tweet yesterday which appeared to show 4 soldiers with Parachute Regiment emblems clearly on their berets engaged in a handgun target practice session unloading their guns at a target which turned out to be a large portrait of elected Member of the British Parliament and leader of the official Labour opposition, Jeremy Corbyn MP. A tag line across the video read: "Happy with that" without a question mark indicating it was meant to be a statement not a question.
It is outrageous and it is deeply sinister. The soldiers are trained professionals. They are trained to kill in defence of Britain. They are supposed to be above politics and serve only the elected British Government. We are told consistently whenever soldiers in uniform appear to be showing sympathy with right-wing elements in society that they are above that, they are apolitical. Surely it wasn't a bona fide video? I issued a cautionary tweet to a @ToryFibs tweet which suggested the video was actually real. I still wasn't convinced:
"If this is true, & there should be a full and urgent investigation to find out if it is, then it is disgraceful, disgusting and wholly unacceptable. If it is not unconditionally condemned by the media & all elected politicians we really are in a dangerous place." #EjectTheseEejits I tweeted.
Tory Fibs @ToryFibs responded, stating, "The Ministry of Defence have confirmed this is real. Following on from recent threats & attacks made on Jeremy, it really is a matter of urgency that the press reconsider the merits of doorstepping Jeremy at his family home address".
As it became clearer that the video was indeed saw a Tweet from the Scottish First Minister.
Yet we have well trained, uniformed and armed members of the British Paratrooper Regiment using the portrait of the elected MP and leader of the official opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, and it fails to become a major story.
The army swallowed that claptrap and colluded in trying to cover up the murders for years. What is required now is a proper, full and urgent independent enquiry which ensures that the soldiers involved, their immediate commanding officers and the commanders of this regiment are drummed out of the armed forces for good.
Less than three years ago a female Labour MP, Jo Cox, was murdered while doing her job in her constituency. A far right white extremist was convicted of that crime. Recently a plot by another far right white extremist to kill another female Labour MP was foiled when one of the far right activists involved blew the whistle. Only last week Jeremy Corbyn was physically assaulted by a male Brexit supporter who slammed an egg into his head while he was conducting constituency business. The thug has been imprisoned for his actions and Jeremy Corbyn has been forced to implement precautionary security measures from now on. Almost daily MPs report threats on their lives and fear of walking unprotected in their constituencies.
READ MORE: Wales Minister Resigns After UK PM May's Vow to Discuss Brexit With Corbynonline and the stories of senior army discontent with the potential election of a Jeremy Corbyn government are credible and real.
It is not alarmist or paranoid to suggest that higher echelons of the armed forces would consider a military coup should a socialist government be elected. It was seriously contemplated before when fears that Harold Wilson would implement radical wealth redistribution policies provoked right-wing reaction:
"As Peter Wright confirmed in his book Spycatcher, Wilson was the victim of a protracted, illegal campaign of destabilisation by a rogue element in the security services. Prompted by CIA fears that Wilson was a Soviet agent — put in place after the KGB had, the spooks believed, poisoned Hugh Gaitskell, the previous Labour leader — these MI5 men burgled the homes of the prime minister's aides, bugged their phones and spread black, anti-Wilson propaganda throughout the media. They tried to pin all kinds of nonsense on him: that his devoted political secretary, Marcia Williams, posed a threat to national security; that he was a closet IRA sympathiser".
