Register
14:59 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Masha and the Bear

    Russophobia, It's Child's Play

    YouTube
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 0 0

    You couldn't ask for a better propaganda exposé. British media this week ran reports claiming that a Russian-made cartoon for children was being stealthily used by the Kremlin to indoctrinate young minds.

    But it's not Russia that was exposed. It's the British — and by extension the rest of Western media and their outlandish anti-Russian "campaigns".

    We're talking about the internationally acclaimed animation 'Masha and the Bear', which is wildly popular among children and even adults around the world. Translated from the original Russian into 36 languages, the exquisitely funny cartoon is viewed in 120 countries.

    It tells the tale of a tiny mischievous girl who is befriended by a big bear and lots of other forest animals.

    Yet here we have the London Times and other British media outlets publishing articles this week that — seriously, not tongue-in-cheek — claim the cartoon is "soft propaganda" for the Kremlin to "subvert children".

    READ MORE: Beyond the Bounds of Reality: Cartoon 'Masha and the Bear' Kremlin Propaganda?

    The Daily Mail says the animation, which is based on Russian folklore, has "drawn the ire of intellectuals in Russia's bordering states". That's because the cartoon "places a positive image of Russia in children's minds".

    How dare the Russians do that! A positive image? Maybe Russia should burn all its famous literary works, turn the Kremlin palace into rubble and never, ever hold the football World Cup again.

    One of the "intellectuals" cited is a Professor Anthony Glees from Buckingham University, in England, who describes the little girl character in the cartoon, Masha, as being "Putinesque" because she is "plucky and feisty".

    READ MORE: British Media Ridiculed for Billing 'Masha and the Bear' Kremlin Soft Power

    The British media reports were lambasted by the Russian embassy as "pathological Russophobia".

    The Moscow-based producer of the cartoon said it was difficult to muster a serious comment, but with a touch of irony, thanked the British media for free advertising given to their show which will no doubt boost its worldwide following even more. For the record, the producer company, Animaccord, is listed as an independent Moscow-based business — which is not funded by the Russian state.

    It is easy enough to laugh off this absurd media pickle. Nevertheless, there are reasons to be thankful that such derisory views were aired. If the British press can stoop so low as to accuse Russia of using a children's cartoon as propaganda, then that is actually a good thing. For it demonstrates just how deep the psychosis of Russophobia in the official Western mind is. All the more so because such an absurd claim is published by the supposedly esteemed London Times.

    If such people can somehow perceive Kremlin malfeasance in a wonderfully innocent cartoon then they have no credibility in the many other instances they claim of Russian "malign influence".

    'Masha and The Bear' is child's play Russophobia. A bit more serious is the Russophobia displayed by other media reports of Moscow allegedly interfering in elections, hacking into electricity grids, poisoning former spies, threatening Europe with invasion, or ready to start World War III with hypersonic missiles.

    Just this week we saw two examples of this "Russophobia for adults". The first was the debacle in electing the new chief of Interpol, the international police agency. Western media ran sensational reports that the "Kremlin was trying to take over Interpol" because the organization's current deputy chief Alexander Prokopchuk was a candidate for the presidency. In the end, a South Korean candidate was elected as the new Interpol president instead of Prokopchuk.

    READ MORE: Moscow Regrets US Defamation Campaign in Interpol Election — Foreign Ministry

    The Western media hysteria over a Russian national becoming head of Interpol was no doubt partly why his election was blocked. One suspects that the real objection was because if Prokopchuk had been elected to head the international crime agency, such a move would have made a mockery of the long-running Western media campaign to isolate and criminalize Russia. To justify interfering in the Interpol election, US and British officials — with the help of their news media — then created a bogeyman story that the Kremlin was "taking over Interpol".

    The other "Russophobia for adults" was the passing away this week of Igor Korobov, the former head of Russia's military intelligence agency, GRU. Korobov died from a long-term illness. Yet Western media and a posse of pundits immediately rushed to peddle all sorts of wild conspiracy stories that he had been assassinated by the Kremlin. It's not worth even dignifying the febrile claims with their alleged details. 

    However, the point is that while Russia is roundly and relentlessly accused of propagating propaganda and influence campaigns to "subvert Western minds", the far more urgent reality is that it is Western politicians, think-tanks, academics and media who are the serial propagandists.

    Western propaganda dressed up as "news" is so replete, so systematic, so structural, that is all-dominating and almost impossible to discern, so saturating and prevalent is it. It's a matrix of mind control.

    The Western media with self-important claims of "independence" and "news can you trust" are the biggest, most brazen purveyors of propaganda, from distorting the wars in Syria to Yemen, to concealing the involvement of their governments in sponsoring terrorism, to never explaining to their public about why poverty, exploitation and social deprivation are such shameful and unacceptable abominations.

    Western media never tell their public about the reckless warmongering of their governments towards Russia, China, Iran and other "foreign enemies".

    But, indirectly, the charade of misinformation and indoctrination fell apart this week when the London Times and others took the Russophobia beyond the pale — and targeted 'Masha and the Bear'.

    For that absurdity, we can be thankful. Not only have the British media given the Russian cartoon free advertising. They have also exposed their endemic Russophobia in all its forms as infantile.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    media, Russophobia, cartoon, Masha and the Bear, Kremlin, Interpol, Alexander Prokopchuk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse