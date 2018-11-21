Kim Jong Yang Elected as Interpol Head Amid US Opposition to Russian Candidate

The Interpol has announced that the current acting head of the organisation, South Korean Kim Jong Yang, has been elected to succeed Meng Hongwei, who stepped down last month after being arrested in China over corruption allegations in September.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington was "strongly" endorsing the current acting head of Interpol. The statement followed a letter by a bipartisan group of US senator, warning against the election of Russian Maj. Gen. Aleksandr Prokopchuk as the new president of Interpol.

