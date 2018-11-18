Register
19:40 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Masha and the Bear

    British Media Ridiculed for Billing 'Masha and the Bear' Kremlin Soft Power

    YouTube
    World
    Get short URL
    430

    The other day, iconic British broadsheet newspaper The Times published an article calling the hit Russian kids’ series the Kremlin's "soft propaganda" tool and on top of that drew a number of parallels between the main character, moody and energetic Masha, and President Putin, causing the series’ producers to give it all a decent hearty laugh.

    The Russian Embassy in London has mocked British media reports on Kremlin propaganda in the well-known cartoon “Masha and the Bear.” The embassy took to Twitter and published a pointed comment on The Times’ recent op-ed accompanying it with a link to the edition’s social network page.

    “How UK can find salvation from ‘Masha and the Bear’? Launch an Ant-Cartoon Excellence Centre somewhere in the Baltic? Place all cartoonists on EU sanction list? Clearly a decisive – and a very expensive – approach is needed!” the diplomats tweeted.

    Twitter users naturally detected the irony in those words at once, with one even bringing up Belling Cat’s investigative attempts:

    Another appeared to have treated The Times’ article as “a good advert,” adding that her greatgrandchildren share her “absolute delight to watch it.”

    Responding to one user’s question on the reasons for the cartoon bear’s tremendous popularity, another butted in: “Coz…coz…Putin,” thereby referring to common Western-devised rhetoric that the Russian president is to blame for whatever happens.

    Many voiced a shared point of view that envy is the root cause…

    ​Because people love this cartoon, it is simple and kind,and therefore brilliant.Envy, what else?

    with one quipping that the ”foolish” Times’ mission had gone awry.

    Another chimed in enthusiastically asking for more “Russian propaganda” to be aired:

    A Russian speaker took to Twitter asking meanwhile:

    “Soooo, kids’ cartoons are already undermining the economy and policies of the Great state of Britain?”

    Another also sent jabs at the British edition’s “research efforts”:

    Remarks of admiration literally flooded the comment section:

    The creators of the animated series, which is now wildly popular abroad, stated earlier that they view The Times’ expert’s parallels between the series’ main character and Putin with humour and a deal of irony.

    "It’s seriously difficult to comment on it, only with a great deal of irony. The Times would have been better off writing that Masha behaves like [former UK Prime Minister Winston] Churchill," the head of the cartoon's production studio Animaccord, Dmitry Loveyko, told Sputnik on Saturday.

    Earlier in the week, UK-based newspaper The Times published an article calling the series the Kremlin's "soft propaganda" tool and pointed to similarities between Masha and the personality of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The publication quoted Professor  Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham characterizing Masha as "feisty, even rather nasty, but also plucky." According to the professor, she "punches above her slight weight," and it is "not far-fetched to see her as Putinesque."

    There were also reports on Lithuanian lawmakers striving to ban the animated series from state telivision due to similar concerns over the cartoon's "propaganda nature," with Masha allegedly symbolizing Russian agression.

    Masha and the Bear Phenomenon

    The animated series, filmed by the Russian studio Animaccord, has been translated into a staggering 25 languages and is aired in 100 countries, to the joy of millions of its loyal fans all over the world. The episode “Masha plus porridge” has even broken a record on YouTube having racked up about 2 billion views on the major video hosting site as of October 2018.

    The streaming service Netflix has since billed the Russian production as a “Russian phenomenon,” with experts worldwide agreeing that the secret lies in the wide applicability of the narrative based on a Russian folktale tale about a girl called Masha and eternal issues raised in the story.

    Related:

    Masha and the Bear Destined for Cartoon Greatness
    'Entitled Little Sh*t': Jim Carrey Cartoon Lashes Out at 'Injustice Kavanaugh'
    Serena Williams Tantrum Cartoon Author Suspends Twitter Account Amid Backlash
    Twitter Fumes as Aussie Paper Refuses to Call Serena Williams Cartoon 'Racist'
    Dutch MP Geert Wilders Cancels Prophet Muhammad Cartoon Contest After Threats
    Tags:
    reports, media, propaganda, soft power, cartoon, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse