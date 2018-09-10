Register
13:06 GMT +310 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, centre, flanked by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pose for photographs in Tehran, Iran, ahead of their summit to discuss Syria, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018

    Trump Pushes Iran and Turkey Towards Russia

    © AP Photo /
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Ivan Danilov
    140

    The recent trilateral summit on Syria would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. However, Donald Trump did his best to make it happen by pushing Erdogan and Rouhani into an an-hoc alliance with Russia.

    On Friday the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey gathered in Tehran to shape the future of Syria and arguably the entire Middle East. The relationships between the three countries have often experienced bouts of instability and even hostility, but now the differences are set aside in order to fight against the common threat of Western-sponsored terrorism. It can be argued that the threat of terrorism alone wouldn’t have been enough to bring Iran, Russia and Turkey together, but the Trump administration basically ensured the inevitability of cooperation between the countries by imposing simultaneous sanctions against them. Nothing bring former adversaries closer than a common problem.

    READ MORE: Putin: Most Important Now is To Kick Terrorists Out of Syria's Idlib

    The joint statement made by Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani after the Tehran summit underscores three basic principles that define their common view on the Syrian conflict. The first principle is that any solution to the Syrian crisis must respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Syria. Second principle: the terrorist organizations that are present in Syria must be destroyed. Third principle: there is no purely military solution for the Syrian crisis because there can only be a political one. Although there are some divergences on the technical aspects, like the “Idlib truce”, the existence of a common strategy is undeniable and this strategy leaves no room for US presence in Syria. The Trump administration could have easily gotten itself a place at the negotiation table, but Trump chose to appease the warmongers from the Democratic Party and the hardliners from his own team, opting to employ missile strikes instead of diplomacy. The consequences of this policy will be far-reaching and will not be confined to Syria.

    Smoke rises near the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB
    Cornered Rats. What to Do?
    To understand the extent of those consequences let’s take a look at the preparations to the Tehran summit that were largely ignored by the mainstream American media because they chose to focus their attention only on the Syrian issues.

    On September 6th a group of high-ranking members of the Iranian parliament, led by the speaker of the Parliament Ali Laridjani, visited the Russian city of Volgograd to meet the representatives of the Russia State Duma (the lower House of the Russian Parliament) led by the speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. For obvious reasons, the meeting was seen as a preparation for the presidents’ meeting in Tehran, but the agenda of the meeting itself shows that Russo-Iranian ties span far beyond cooperation in Syria. Mr. Laridjani openly said that one of the items to be discussed is the “oil issue” and that alone should be matter of serious concern for Washington.

    Probably, the “oil issue” is a reference to an “oil for goods” swap agreement between Russia and Iran that can (and probably will) be used to bypass the sanctions reimposed on Iran by the Trump administration. The framework “oil for goods swap” agreement was signed in 2014 and then extended for 5 years in 2018. The scheme of the swap is basically a sanction avoidance mechanism: Russia takes the Iranian oil and “pays” for it with Russian produced food, machinery and mining equipment. Given that no dollars are used for the transaction, the whole scheme can’t be stopped by the US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control. For Moscow, the swap gives it control over a greater share of the international oil market and the possibility to sell a considerable amount of Russian goods in Iran. According to PressTV, the tentative amount of the swap is set between 300 and 500 thousand barrels per day.

    To put things in perspective that's the equivalent of between 72% and 120% of Iranian oil exports to India (in July 2017) which is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil.

    Bypassing the dollar in oil trade is a threat to the whole petrodollar system. Russia is using the current window of opportunity to extend the international use of the Russian Ruble. During the same meeting Mr. Volodin said that most of the trading between Russia and Iran is already done in rubles. If the current trend continues the ruble can become a sort of "dollar for the sanctioned countries". Of course, the volatility of the ruble may be an obstacle to that, but for sanctioned countries like Iran (and maybe Turkey) the lack of political risks associated with the use of ruble may far outweigh all other considerations.

    READ MORE: Success of Initiative on Truce in Idlib Relies on Turkey's Actions — Scholars

    The most important aspect of the inter-parliamentary negotiations is the “coordination of legislative efforts” between Russia and Iran. According the Russian media, the whole point of the Russo-Iranian legislative coordination is to facilitate the implementation of a free trade zone between Russia and Iran, while speeding up the negations for Iran’s possible inclusion in the Eurasian Economic Union, an economic integration format created in 2014. Current members of the EEU are Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. The Government of Turkey has also shown some interest in integration with the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during trilateral talks in Tehran.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Preparing Provocations, Including With Chemical Weapons
    Of course, the integration process (if it’s not derailed by some unforeseen events) is likely to take years, but Washington’s pressure on both Ankara and Tehran makes regional integration with the Moscow led EEU an appealing option for both Erdogan and Rouhani. The Eurasian economic union, combined with Iran and Turkey will be a tremendous economic, political and even military force, with a huge internal market, exceptional oil and gas reserves, and tremendous logistical value because it will control vital transport routes between Europe and Asia. Russia is obviously interested to expand its economic projects in the region and is trying to gain maximum advantages from the fact the West basically defaulted on its promises to both Iran and Turkey. While the western analysts and diplomats think that the whole political process in the triangle Moscow – Tehran – Ankara is all about Syria or at worst all about some oil projects, the reality is that Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan are creating a new form of regional cooperation that excludes the American influence from the Middle East.

    There will be common diplomatic efforts on Syria and common oil and gas projects, but as the Speaker of the Russian parliament said, “we mustn’t restrict ourselves to existing infrastructure projects” because the ties between the countries go deeper than that.

    On September 4th President Donald Trump demanded that Syria and Russia refrain from attacking the last major terrorist stronghold of Idlib. On September 5th the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showing a Russia aerial attack against terrorists in Idlib. The US State Department repeatedly asked Turkey to refrain from purchasing the S-400 Russian anti-aerial defense system. Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli slammed the US demand, hinting that Ankara will likely go ahead with the deal. American attempts to force a regime change in Tehran have failed repeatedly. Even if the Trump administration decides to order another missile strike against the Syrian army, the outcome of the war in Syria is more or less settled. All of the above show that the American influence in the region is waning, while the influence of Russia, Iran and Turkey is growing. Listening to the Beltway warmongers is a losing strategy for Trump.

    READ MORE: Putin to Discuss Possible Idlib Provocation During Tehran Summit — Reports

    The more hostility Washington shows against other countries, the more coordinated will be their efforts to keep the US out of Syria and even out of the Eurasian continent. The summit in Tehran won’t the last one. Vladimir Putin invited the presidents Turkey and Iran to Russia for the next summit, and it is a safe bet that while Syria will be on the agenda, the issues of regional economic and security cooperation will be discussed as well. Trump certainly never wanted to sow the seeds of cooperation between Russia, Turkey and Iran, but he did exactly that. If he really wanted to isolate Iran and punish Russia, he got everything wrong, even if is not evident right now. It is ironic that the mistakes of the American warmongers will eventually lead to a peaceful Syria and a peaceful Eurasia.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    In the Eye of the Beholder: Beauty Standards Across the Globe
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse